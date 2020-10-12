Johnnie Byrd of Forsyth passed away on October 10, 2020. He was 47 years old.
Johnnie was born on June 2, 1973, in Tampa, Florida, to Curtis Wayne Byrd and Janice Hanna Byrd. He was a believer in Jesus Christ as his Savior.
Johnnie loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a person who enjoyed life to the fullest. Always a constant jokester, he kept those around him in stitches. His favorite saying was “everything happens for a reason.”
In addition to his parents, Johnnie’s memory will forever be cherished by his sister, Dana Byrd Westmoreland; daughter, Kasi Byrd; nephew, Walker Douglas Westmoreland; niece, Brielle Marie Westmoreland; and soulmate, Amy Smith Walker.
The family will greet friends and relatives on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow in the Chapel of McCullough Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Paul Mullens officiating. Johnnie will be laid to rest at a later date.
For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at www.mcculloughfh.com. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.