January 6, 2021
Macon ...June Linn Holland, 76, of Macon, GA, passed away on January 6, 2021, with her family by her side. She was born to the late Hobson and Edna Linn, in Forsyth, GA. June is survived by her daughter, Deborah Melnick, of Marietta, GA and her two grandsons, Alexander and Joshua Melnick.
Before she retired, June was a Registered Nurse specializing in Cardiatric Nursing. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Those who knew June, knew she loved gardening and being outdoors. She was a true animal lover and cared for her numerous pets.
The burial took place on Saturday, January 9th at 3 p.m. at the Monroe Hill Memorial Gardens, Forsyth, GA.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel had charge of arrangements.