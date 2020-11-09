Macon . . . Kenneth Edward Potts passed away Friday, November 6, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 9, 2020 at Forsyth City Cemetery. Rev. Mark Goolsby will officiate.
Kenneth was born September 27, 1957 in Huntsville, Alabama. His father, Marvin Rufus Potts Sr. and his son, Kenneth Joel Potts preceded him in death. He was a commercial painter.
Kenneth is survived by his son, Wesley Lewis Potts of Macon; former spouse, Elizabeth Mitchum of Macon; mother and stepfather, Peggy and Harley Martin of Byron; brother, Marvin Potts, Jr. of Forsyth; sister, Ellen Foster of Byron; nieces, Jayme Swain, Zoe Potts and Casey Cochran; and nephew, Zachary Potts.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to donor’s favorite charity.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.