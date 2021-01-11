Kevin Todd Moore, age 52, beloved husband of Monica Foskey Moore, passed away peacefully at their home in Forsyth on Friday morning, Jan. 8, 2021. Funeral services were held on Monday, Jan. 11 from the graveside in Rosemont Cemetery, Treutlen County with Pastor Marty Dillon officiating. A service to commemorate and remember Kevin’s life will be held at 3 pm on Tuesday, Jan. 12 at the Maynard Baptist Church, 1195 Juliette Rd., Forsyth, GA 31029. His family will receive friends, on Tuesday, from 2 p.m. until the hour of the service at the church.
The wearing of facial coverings by all attendees is requested.
Born in Louisville, Ky., he was one of five children in his family. As a young child the family moved to Macon where he grew up and graduated from Central High School, Class of 1986. After high school, Kevin attended and graduated from Radiology school at the Medical Center of Central Georgia in Macon. He later trained and became board certified as a CT Scan and MRI Technologist. During his thirty (30) year healthcare career, Kevin worked at Houston Medical Center in Warner Robbins, the Medical Center of Central Georgia (Navicent Health) in Macon, The Imaging Center, Radiology Associates of Macon and most recently at Allegiance Imaging in Stockbridge.
On Nov. 3, 2018 he married longtime friend and coworker, Monica Foskey. They lived a lifetime in the two short years that they had together. They had resided in Forsyth since 2018.
Kevin possessed an incredible wit and sense of humor, enjoyed music, woodworking, was an accomplished artist and loved “Maggie” his 2011 Chevrolet Camaro. His passion was for his wife, children and grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Charlene Nunn Moore, and a brother, Mike Moore.
Kevin leaves behind his wife, Monica Foskey Moore, Forsyth, GA, children, Dylan Byrd (Nancy), Macon, GA, Tate Richardson, Gray, GA, McKenna Moore, Forsyth, GA, siblings, Gary Moore, Upton, KY, Shelia Freeman (Garry), Louisville, KY, Sherry Mason (Will Brannack), Daytona Beach, FL, his father and mother in law, Mike and Tina Foskey, Soperton, GA, grandchildren, Fraya and Kevin Byrd, brother in law, Brian Foskey (Meredith), Guyton, GA, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Serving as pallbearers will be: Cam Long, Johnny Jeter, Grant Goodrich, Adam Dickerson, Scott Edge and Brian Foskey.
