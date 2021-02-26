October 19, 1998 - February 13, 2021
Lance Bailey Dawson passed away on Saturday February 13, 2021 at the age of 22. He was born October 19, 1998, and his family moved to Monroe County shortly after. He attended Monroe County schools until the ninth grade, and graduated from Faith Academy in 2013. He had a lot of friends who loved him.
Lance is preceded in death by his grandfather Earl "Butch" Dawson. He is survived by his one year old son Jaxson (Anissa), his sister Lexi (Isaac), his two nephews Kaden and Carter, and his parents Jennifer and Shon Dawson.
A memorial service for Lance will be held March 13 at 2 o'clock, at the High Falls State Park, group shelter.