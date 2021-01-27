June 6, 1967 - January 25, 2021
Macon . . . Marcy Jill Sanders passed away Monday, January 25, in Macon, Georgia. Marcy was born in Savannah, Georgia, on June 6, 1967. Marcy was a loving mother, devoted Christian, faithful friend, and a caring teacher whose bright blue eyes and beautiful smile lit up every room she entered. She will be profoundly missed by her family, friends, and students.
Marcy was preceded in death by her dear mother, Jo Ann Riner, and her sibling, Ricky. She is survived by her three precious daughters: Katie Sanders (Aaron), of Durham, North Carolina; Summer Sanders and Naomi Sanders of Forsyth, Georgia; as well as her father and step-mother, Mac and Vonette Sampey, of Savannah, Georgia; her aunt, Beverly Long (Ray) of Statesboro, Georgia; her former husband, Clete Sanders (Angela) of Forsyth, Georgia; and a large extended family including her siblings and her beloved nieces and nephews.
Marcy attended Cavalry Day School where she was an excellent student and an outstanding athlete on the basketball team, earning a scholarship to Armstrong College. She then transferred to Georgia Southern University where she earned her degree in Business Education in 1991. She also earned a Master’s Degree in Business in 2003. She taught school in Savannah, Crawford County, and Monroe County. She joyfully worked at home for several years raising her three beloved daughters and then returned to teaching at Mary Persons High School where she served as a mentor, a coach, a friend, and an inspiration to faculty and students alike.
In addition to teaching business classes and running the vocational business education program, Marcy was a much-loved coach for the basketball, softball, and volleyball teams. She believed in training hard and competing harder, and instilled in her players a desire for fierce, but fair competition. She served as the sponsor of the Interact Club, FBLA, and FCA where she modeled servant leadership. Marcy was a firm, but kind teacher whom students could turn to for help and guidance as they navigated their high school years. Students could confide in her and sought advice from her; she always had their best interests at heart. She loved to laugh with her fellow teachers and appreciated the camaraderie of her peers. She had a passion and an unbounded enthusiasm for helping students and athletes reach their full potential. That passion for others went well beyond the school. She also used her athletic talents and motivational skills to become a certified personal trainer and life coach.
She was also a powerful leader in the community. Her dedication to the community led to her membership in the Rotary Club, where she served as President. She also volunteered for numerous years with the American Cancer Society and worked tirelessly on behalf of Jay’s Hope. As a member of Forsyth UMC, she envisioned and served as the first director of the Mother’s Morning Out and church preschool and laid a solid foundation for those highly successful programs which have served families in Monroe County for over two decades.
Marcy was always willing to step up to help those facing a crisis. She was a diligent worker who would happily sweep the floors or use her brilliant organizational and leadership skills to organize and professionally run any event. Her efforts were often directed toward helping children, especially those facing childhood cancer, and she helped raise awareness and money to benefit research and to help families facing medical crises. Marcy was a hard worker who embraced the toughest challenges with empathy, dedication, and faith.
Marcy was a devout Christian who clothed herself in the Word of God and lived her life by the example of Jesus Christ, offering compassion and a helping hand to those in need. Marcy was a spiritual leader, working at and running numerous church programs such as Vacation Bible School, Bible study, and devotional groups. For the past few years, she worshiped and served at Rock Springs Church. Her faith was ever present in her encouraging words and beautiful spirit.
Marcy was a surrogate mother to many and was always willing to share her bright smile, sparkling eyes, and full heart. Most of all, she was a devoted mother to her three girls who were the light of her life and a constant joy.
Family and friends will gather for a funeral service to be held Friday, January 29, at 11:00 am outside at Rock Springs Church in Milner, Georgia, at the 120 foot white cross across from the gym, where parking will be available. Due to COVID-19 masks and social distancing are requested but not required.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Jay’s Hope would be deeply appreciated by the family.
