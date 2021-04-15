Melvin Wayne Harper

August 13, 1946 - April 14, 2021
Forsyth . . . Wayne passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by many loved ones on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Graveside services will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Monroe Memorial Gardens. Rev. Mark Goolsby will officiate.
Wayne was born in Forsyth, Georgia on August 13, 1946 to Alma Martin Harper and William Melvin Harper. He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Tina. Wayne was a lifelong resident of Forsyth, a retired welder and the most loyal friend you could have. He was known by family, friends, and neighbors for his multitude of farm animals. Everyone enjoyed visiting with him, Tina and their animals. Wayne never met a stranger and while he didn’t have biological children of his own, there were many that he took under his wing and mentored like his own.
Survivors include his sisters, Anita Wyatt and Janice Rogers (Steve); nieces and nephews, Steven Wyatt (Kim), Heather Smith (Justin), Michelle Edwards, and Justin Rogers (Brittany).
