August 2, 1953 - February 24, 2021
Forsyth . . . Michael Dennis Stallings died Wednesday, February 24, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Monroe County Memorial Chapel. Rev. Tommy Freeman will officiate. . Due to COVID-19 there will not be a formal visitation. Masks and social distancing are requested at the Memorial Service.
Michael, the son of the late Ivey J. Stallings and Lillie Maze Stallings was born August 2, 1953 in Barnesville, Georgia. His brother, Ivey Wayne Stallings preceded him in death. He attended Willingham High School and was employed in the roofing industry.
Survivors include his companion, Mitzi Hall of Forsyth, sisters, Laverne Gregory of Macon and Linda Darlene Neese (Alan) of Semmes, Alabama, brother, John Frank Stallings (Carmen) of San Antonio, Texas; sister-in-law, Peggy Dawn Maples, ten nieces and nephews.
