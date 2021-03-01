Michael Franklin Rogers

Forsyth, GA (31029)

Today

Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. High 53F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.