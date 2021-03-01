June 27, 1954 - February 27, 2021
Forsyth . . . Michael Franklin Rogers passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021. Graveside service will be private. Rev. Mark Goolsby will officiate. Due to COVID-19 there will not be a formal visitation.
Michael, the son of the late Rufus Franklin Rogers, Jr. and Gladys Stuart Rogers was born June 27, 1954 in Forsyth, Georgia. He was a graduate of Mary Persons High School and was retired from Georgia Power Company.
Michael is survived by his wife, Gloria Sanders Rogers of Forsyth; children, Jennifer Lober (Gary) of Forsyth and Michael James Rogers (Jamie) of Dallas; sister, Marcia Ballard (Bert) of Conyers; brother, Steve Rogers (Janice) of Forsyth; six grandchildren, Matthew James Rogers, Hogan Elijah Rogers, Preston Wilder Rogers, Joshua Michael Johnson, William David Lober and Hannah Faith Johnson.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.