Mike Cary (Mikey) Melvin

Juliette .....Mike C. Melvin, 59, passed away peacefully Wednesday November 4, 2020 at Pine Pointe Hospice in Macon, GA surrounded by his niece Tabitha Duffey. A service will be held Friday November 13, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Juliette Park Boat Ramp in Juliette, GA. The family will greet friends after the service.
Mike was born March 16, 1961, in Monroe County, Forsyth, GA. He was the youngest son of the late Theo Lee Melivn and Ella Jane Hammond Melvin and the youngest sibling of one sister, Betty Jane and two brothers, Jimmy and Tommy. He was a skilled painter and a roofer. He was an avid true fisherman and known as the best in Juliette.
Mike is survived by his children, Michael Cary Melvin, II of Macon, Pamela Michelle Melvin of St. Augustine, FL, and April Jenkins Garcia (Wayne) of Macon; grandchildren Shane, Joshua, and Kora Melvin; sister Betty Jane Wilson of Forsyth; brothers Jimmy Melvin (Pheobe) and Tommy Melvin (LaVern) of Juliette; nephew Tommy Melvin, Jr; and nieces Tabitha Duffey of Forsyth, Heather Duffey Weaver of Tennessee, Tonya Melvin , and Kim Melvin Pitts (Tim) and a great-nephew Taton Pitts.