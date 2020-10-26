Juliette . . . MSgt Charles Bambi Davis, USAF (Ret.) passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020. A private memorial service will be held Friday, October 30, 2020, at Monroe County Memorial Chapel. Rev. Larry Letson will officiate. Private burial will follow in the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Milledgeville, Georgia. Due to COVID-19 there will not be a formal visitation.
Charles, the son of the late Lamar Davis and Aurilla Patrick Craig was born July 8, 1944 in Griffin, Georgia. His son, Burton Todd Davis preceded him in death. He retired from the United States Air Force as a MSgt. serving during Vietnam. Charles was previously employed as an ROTC instructor with the Houston County School System. He was a member of the VFW; he attended Maynard Baptist Church, he previously taught Sunday School in Douglasville and South Carolina.
Survivors include his wife, Freida Tucker Davis of Juliette; children, John Scott Davis of Juliette and Steven Chad Davis (Tiffany) of Idaho; brother, Hugh Floyd Davis (Charlene) of Barnesville; and four grandchildren.
