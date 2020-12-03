Culloden - Grover Francis Tyner, Jr., 97, of Culloden went home to his Lord on Nov. 26, 2020. He is survived by his wife of almost 18 years, Rosanne Oxford Branan Tyner, by his three daughters, Tere Tyner Canzoneri, Joy Tyner Jolliff [Brad], and Gaye Tyner Rountree [Wyc]; one step-daughter, Sheryl Branan Mills [Jeff]; three step-sons, John Branan [Liz], Martin Branan, William Branan [Krista]; one grandson, Alex Canzoneri, three granddaughters, Lauren Jolliff Haasbroek [Jaco], Katherine Jolliff Dunn [Will], Emma Rountree; two great-grandsons, Noah and Judah Haasbroek; one great-granddaughter, Libby Dunn; five step-grandchildren, Jack Branan [Annie], Justin Branan [Lindsey], Ben, Luke and Rebecca Branan, and five step-great-grandchildren, Bramley, Joshua, Jett, Bryte and June Branan. He is also survived by two sisters, Nell Tyner Bowen, and Thera Tyner McElmurray.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Grover F. Tyner., Sr. and Nellie Whelchel Tyner, his first wife of 54 years, Libby Alexander Tyner, a brother, Ray Edwin Tyner and brothers-in-law I. W. Bowen III and Grady McElmurray.
Dr. Tyner was born Sept. 8, 1923, in Davisboro, but grew up in Augusta. He was a graduate of Mercer University [AB], and the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary [M.Div., Ph.D.]. He was given honorary doctorates by Mercer University [D.D.], and Dayspring University [L.L.D.].
Dr. Tyner enlisted in the U.S. Army during WWII and served in Corsica and Italy as a Medical Administrative Officer. He remained in the active Army Reserves as a Chaplain and retired with 30 years’ service as a Lt. Colonel.
Ordained as a Baptist minister in 1946, he pastored in Kentucky during his seminary training, and First Baptist Garden City, Ga. and First Baptist Bremen, Ga. before appointment to overseas mission service in 1963 to teach at the Philippine Baptist Theological Seminary, where he also served as President for 22 years and concurrently for 10 years as President of the Asia Baptist Graduate Theological Seminary. Upon retirement after 27 years, he served as Interim Pastor of several churches including his home church, Russellville Baptist where he was also Deacon Emertis, taught Sunday School, and sang in the Choir.
There will be a private interment in the Melwood Cemetery of Stone Mountain. A celebration of Dr. Tyner’s life will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Tyner Endowment for PBTS President at Georgia Baptist Foundation 6405 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Duluth, GA 30097, or to the Russellville Baptist Church, c/o Treasurer Janet Storey, 5514 Hwy 42 S, Forsyth, GA 31029.