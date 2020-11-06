Forsyth . . . Paul Brett Dewberry passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, following an automobile accident. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Monroe County Memorial Chapel, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Rev. David Manning, Sr. will officiate. Masks and social distancing are mandatory for all who attend the service. Please be respectful of the family during this difficult time.
Paul was born October 12, 1991, in Perry, Georgia. He was a welder fabricator and a graduate of Mary Persons High School.
Paul is survived by his parents, Brett and Donna Dewberry of Forsyth; sisters, Alisha Dewberry of Roberta and Niki Betsill of Manchester; niece, Addy Dewberry; nephew, Eli Dewberry; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to American Cancer Society, 804 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.