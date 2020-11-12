Forsyth . . . Peggy Campbell Brooks, 76 passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. She transitioned peacefully to her heavenly home with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Peggy was born on March 10, 1944 in Forsyth to the late William T. and Betty L Campbell. She was retired from the Monroe County School System as a food service assistant. She spread her love by cooking and giving surprise parties for others. She was the Queen Mother and Treasurer of the Red Hats.
Peggy is survived by two children, Dwayne (Caprice) Brooks of Gray and Lyndie (Tony) Rogers of Lawrenceville; brothers, Royce Campbell of Forsyth and Johnny Campbell of Barnesville; sister, Carolyn Green of Forsyth; nine grandchildren, Megan Brooks, Evan (Meredith) Brooks, Sgt. Noah (Genesis) Rogers, USMC, Jonah and Luke Rogers, Morgan and Cameron Leach, Chance and Maddie Whittle; great grandchildren, Aceson, Conner and Addilyn; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 from 7:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. for immediate family only at Monroe County Memorial Chapel.
Graveside Services will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 2:00 pm in Monroe Memorial Gardens. Due to COVID-19 mask and social distancing are required.
Flowers may be accepted or donations in her memory may be made to Maynard Baptist Church, 1195 Juliette Rd. Forsyth GA 31029.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.