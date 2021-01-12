July 2 1939 - January 11, 2021
Forsyth . . . Ralph Alonza Pippin, Jr. passed away Monday, January 11, 2021. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Monroe Memorial Gardens. Rev. Larry Letson will officiate. Due to COVID-19 there will not be a formal visitation and masks and social distancing are required at the graveside.
Ralph the son of the late Ralph Alonza Pippin, Sr. and Aleta Marsh Pippin was born July 2, 1939 in Jones County, Georgia. He retired from the Georgia Army National Guard and was also retired from Robins Air Force Base. His sister, Julia Morton and his step-son, Scotty Hawkins preceded him in death.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Tammy Pippin; children, Rose Ennis (Ray) and Kevin Pippin, step-daughters, Jessica McMurray (Craig), Shania Hawkins and Brittany Hawkins; brother, Wayne Pippin (Diane); grandchildren and great grandchildren, Victoria Pippin, Kel (Kelly) Pippin, Kirstie Murner, Keely Murner, Katie Murner, Ryleigh Martin, Ellie McMurray and David Pippin.
