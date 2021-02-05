February 3, 2021
Ricky Ronell Speir, Sr., 69, passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. A celebration of his life was held on Monday, February 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Snow’s Memorial Chapel, Bass Road, Macon. The family greeted friends from 1:00 p.m. to service time at the funeral home. Burial was at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Joe Williams officiating. Face masks and social distancing were required to be in attendance. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Ricky was born in Forsyth, Georgia to the late Comer “Mutt” and Joan Wilson Speir. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Linda Faye Speir. He was a graduate of Mary Persons High School and served his country in the United States Marine Corp. from 1970 to 1974. Ricky was retired from the Monroe County Sheriff Department after thirty-seven years of service. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, pop, brother and uncle.
He is survived by his wife of seventeen years, Sharon Raley Speir of Macon, children, Christina Speir, Patricia “Trish” (Christopher) Thomas, Ricky Speir Jr., Ryan (Amanda) Wilson, John Wilson, Brad (Brandy) Wilson, Casey (Meg) Wilson, beloved grandchildren, Caleb, Emma, Peyton Speir, Alissa, Janie, Raley, Madison, Jack, Andrew, Nathan, Annalea, Sarah, Kylie, Andy, Evie Wilson, and Brandon Thomas, brothers, Joey Speir of Forsyth, Michael (Kelly) Speir of Mascoutah, IL, Harold (Mona) Speir of Gray, sisters, Denise Speir of Round Oak, Susan (James) Davis of Forsyth, and numerous nieces and nephews.
