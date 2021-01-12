December 22, 1934 - January 4, 2021
Forsyth . . . Ronald Dan Davis passed away Monday, January 4, 2021. Graveside services were held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Rogers United Methodist Church Cemetery. Rev. Eugene Barlow officiated. Due to COVID-19 mask and social distancing were required.
Ronald the son of the late James Daniel Davis and Jane Childs Davis was born December 22, 1934 in Monroe County, Georgia. He was a 1952 graduate of Mary Persons High School and owner and operator of Ronald Davis Logging Company. He started in the logging business in 1949 with his grandfather Carey Davis. Ronald was a member of Rogers United Methodist Church and was a veteran of the Georgia Army Natural Guard. He was passionate about golf, fishing and the woods.
Ronald is survived by his wife of sixty-one years, Hilda Lindsey Davis; children, Danny Dee Davis, (Lisa), Donald Marcus Davis and Heather Davis Wicks (Jonathan Hardy) all of Forsyth; grandchildren, Hunter Davis, Jarrett Davis (Gracie) and Wade Wicks.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Rogers United Methodist Church, c/o Kathy Ivey, 636 Gregory Road, Forsyth, GA 31029.
