July 15, 1927 - February 6, 2021
Macon . . . Rosa Walker Hogg passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Monroe Memorial Gardens. Brother Bill Torrance will officiate. Masks and social distancing are requested at the cemetery. Due to COVID-19 there will not be a formal visitation.
Mrs. Hogg, the daughter of the late William Ernest Walker and Emma Lillian Griffin Walker was born July 15, 1927 in Forsyth, Georgia. Her husband, James Floyd Hogg, Jr. preceded her in death. She was employed with Forsyth Twine and Cordage for thirty years and later retired from Monroe County Hospital as a switchboard operator. Mrs. Hogg was a member of Ephesus Primitive Baptist Church and also a member of Mount Pleasant Primitive Baptist Church in Gray.
Mrs. Hogg is survived by her children, Marcia Linton (Smitty) of Forsyth, Susan Fuerniss (Ronny) of Macon and Cary Hogg (Donna) of Forsyth; five grandchildren, Tanya Williams, Forsyth, Angela Storey (John), Forsyth, Jim Fuerniss (Caroline), Birmingham, AL, Hilary Maloney (Kyle) San Francisco, CA, Zachary Hogg, Forsyth; and seven great grandchildren.
Flowers will be accepted or the family suggests donations to Mount Pleasant Primitive Baptist Church, c/o Earl Colvin, 129 Gladys Place, Gray, GA 31032.
