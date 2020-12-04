On Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 Shaye Schofield (Sheron Hood) gained her angel wings.
Shaye was born on Jan. 4, 1972 the daughter of the late Don and Joann Hood of Juliette.
She worked hard and returned to school to get her GED and had recently graduated Central Ga Tech in warehouse logistics.
Shaye is survived by her significant other, Bob Keene; sons Dustan Davidson(Heather), Jacob Davidson and three precious grandchildren; sister Donna Hurst and brother Doug Knight; aunt Loretta Knott; cousin/sister Saylm Colvin Middleton and cousin/nephew Tyler Middleton.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at East Juliette Baptist Church.