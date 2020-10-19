Staff Sgt. Ronnie Walter Flanagan, US Marines (Ret.)

Forsyth . . . Ronnie Walter Flanagan passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020. There will be no service or visitation. Family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.
Ronnie was born March 6, 1957 in Forsyth, Georgia. His father, George Flanagan preceded him in death. He retired from the United States Marines as a Staff Sgt.
Ronnie is survived by his wife, Sherroll “Sherry” Flanagan of Forsyth, children, Amber Sweeney (Sean) of Oklahoma, Melissa Gonzalez of Oklahoma, Shawna Wooten (Preston) of Forsyth, Jason Peters (Sheala) of Yatesville, Devan Fishback of Forsyth and Daniel Fishback of Forsyth; mother, Martha Flanagan of Forsyth; brother, Bobby Flanagan (Susan) of Forsyth; and thirteen grandchildren.
