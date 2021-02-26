February 24, 2021
Juliette . . . Tony Marvin Bowdoin, 58, passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, and is now with the Lord. A celebration of his life will be held graveside at Juliette Methodist Church on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 3pm. Pastor Brian Moore and Rev. Mark Goolsby will be officiating. Family will greet friends and neighbors after the service. Due to COVID-19, social distancing and masks are suggested.
Tony was born in Macon, Georgia, to Marvin E. Bowdoin and the late Linda Hill Bowdoin. He was a graduate of Mary Persons High School and attended Georgia College and State University. He was co-owner of Bowdoin’s Grocery until it sold in 2018.
As a young boy, he played for a local little league baseball team called the Juliette River Rats and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his dad and grandad. Tony loved snow skiing and scuba diving, taking many trips with friends throughout the years. He enjoyed studying horticulture and tending to his many plants around his home, including an abundance of tomatoes that he shared with friends in the community. He was an avid collector of unique artifacts and antiques and always had an interesting story to tell.
Tony is survived by his two sons, Benjamin Bowdoin and William Bowdoin, both of Athens, Georgia; father, Marvin E. Bowdoin; sisters, Teri (Mike) Pless, and Libbie Adams, one niece and two nephews, all of Juliette, Georgia. He will be greatly missed.
