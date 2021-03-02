August 17, 1924 - February 20, 2021
On February 20, 2021, Mrs. Willie B. White, of Forsyth, Ga, transitioned to be with the Lord. Mrs. White was the daughter of the late Willis and Ethel Newton of Columbus, Ohio. She was an amazing wife to her late husband, Leroy White of 64 years. She was also a phenomenal mother to their children, and to a host of grand and great-grandchildren. Their union produced eleven children: James (Marty) White, Samuel (Michelle) White, Carolyn (Anthony) Horne, and Shirley A. White reside in Ohio; Georgia: Ethyle (Charles) Chambliss, Johnny (Rosalind) White, Betty (Harold) Blount, Kendy (Diedre) White, Pearl Z. White, and Cendy L. White-- one deceased son, Freddie Lee White. Preceding her in death were two siblings: one brother, James Willis Newton and one sister, Effie Lee Keith; one brother, Grady Newton and two sisters, Myrtice Busby, and Mildred Thompson all currently reside in Ohio.
Mrs. White was a devout Christian who loved the Lord, served Him, and raised her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren to do the same. She was an active member of the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, where she served on the Motherboard and held the office of treasurer. She was a cherished member of the community; everyone adored her--she had a heart of gold. She was a lady of dignity, noble character, elegance, grace, and class. She always knew that whatever she desired to achieve in life that she would accomplish and by the grace of God, she succeeded. She was a Phenomenal Woman; Mrs. White was indeed your modern day “Proverb 31 Woman!”
Graveside services were held at the Rest Haven Memorial Cemetery in Forsyth, GA on February 24, 2021, by Officiate, Rev. Rufus J. Whatley. Freeman Funeral Home were in charge of the arrangements. The White Family would like to thank all of the many family and friends for the tremendous love and acts of kindness shown to them. Rejoice…