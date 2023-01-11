1823 Artisan Guild hosts open house Sun.
The 1823 Artisan Guild will host an informational meeting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15 to discover all about the Guild & gallery and the variety of memberships available.
The 1823 Artisan Guild is a one-of-a-kind local gem unlike any other art space in the Middle Georgia area. Over 4,000 square feet the guild and gallery includes gallery space, artisan retail space, art studio work areas, classrooms, future pottery pit and outdoor green space.
The mission of the artisan guild is to support and encourage creativity, while displaying appreciation and patronage of the arts through educational activities such as lectures, tours, classes, workshops and exhibits. The goal of the 1823 is simple: support, nurture and enhance the creativity of local artisans of all ages.
Opened in 2019 and recently moved into the new space, it is open for business and looking for members! Memberships renew yearly at the end of January. Want to find out all about what we offer? Meet Sunday afternoon Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. to discover all about the Guild & gallery and the variety of memberships available.
For more information please stop by The Station at 30 E Main Street or call 478-993-1823. Open Wed-Saturday 11-4 & special hours depending on class times. The Guild is volunteer staffed so hours may fluctuate.