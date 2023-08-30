Widely known as Chuck, Charles Wilder, Jr. is a Forsyth native, Mary Persons graduate, and the eldest son of retired educators Charles and JoAnn Wilder, Sr. He is a loving husband, devoted father, grandfather, ordained minister, U.S. Air Force Veteran, and community servant.
After focusing on raising five college-educated daughters, Charles is ready to pursue his goal of being a Forsyth City Councilman. After decades of community involvement and leadership, he is running for Forsyth City Council Post 5.
As City Councilman, Charles hopes to continue the hard work put forth by former and current city council members of moving Forsyth forward by finding ways to invest in housing, small community businesses, and the city’s youth. Additionally, Charles will always keep an open mind and an open heart, ready to hear and address the concerns of all Forsyth residents.
Charles is ready to give back to Forsyth what it has given to him and his family: love and dedication
The Reporter offers to interview each candidate in this fall’s city election for an introductory story. City council candidate Chuck Wilder, who faces Noah Harbuck for Post 5, submitted his own.