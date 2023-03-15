On the Porch
When my oldest son mentioned that his UGA fraternity brothers were going to Jamaica for Spring Break, dad quickly intervened with a more affordable, wholesome father-son trip to beautiful Nashville, Tenn.
Other than dad taking endless selfies, I think we both enjoyed the 3-night stay in Music City. I grew up in North Carolina going to the ACC tournament. It was a big deal. So when UGA basketball started the year 11-3 with wins over Auburn and Kentucky, I decided it would be fun to go to the SEC tournament in Nashville. Then Georgia lost its last 5 games. So last week’s tournament became merely an excuse to go see Nash Vegas for the first time in 30 years.
My son and I both enjoy history and politics, so Destination 1 was The Hermitage, the home of Andrew Jackson, the 7th president of the U.S. Jackson was the first “western” president who wasn’t from the higher societies of the eastern seaboard. He brought a definite cultural shift to the White House. His rise from humble beginnings to the hero of the War of 1812 was a stunning early example of America’s ability to turn common people into uncommon heroes. His dad died in a logging accident before he was born. At 13, yes 13, he fought with the Americans against the British in the Revolutionary War and was taken prisoner of war. He is the only POW to be elected president. Then at 14, his mother died of cholera while nursing American soldiers in Charleston. Jackson was now an orphan. Maybe that’s why Jackson was tough, so tough that his nickname became Old Hickory. His Scotch-Irish temper led him into as many as 100 duels, one of which left him with a bullet in his chest - one inch from his heart — that remained there 40 years, the rest of his life.
“Didn’t he do the Trail of Tears?” my son asked. That’s the common way we teach American history. It’s criminal that American education teaches our young people that our past heroes and leaders were white, racist oppressors. Going to The Hermitage allowed us to reflect on the facts of life of 19th-century America. Indians were attacking Americans throughout the South, and attacking each other. The Spanish were waging war on us in Florida and Texas. Then the British burned the White House and attacked New Orleans in the War of 1812. With all those challenges in mind, do you know what Jackson did in his military and political career? He kicked all their a—-. Liberals who hate America teach a very naive form of history. They judge and condemn our past even as they endorse the murder of millions of babies and destroy the family unit that makes the lives of children hell on earth. They don’t understand human nature.
The late Rush Limbaugh had a list of 70 Undeniable Truths of Life, and No. 6 was this: ‘The world is governed by the aggressive use of force.” That’s a cold hard reality. Either a society defends itself and defeats its enemies, or it is itself defeated and enslaved. Read a history book. That’s what happens. Jackson knew this, and his rigor and courage secured this continent for the American experiment, which created the best nation in the history of the world.
As for his mansion, The Hermitage, it is a treat, the best-preserved of the 3-most visited presidential homes, Mount Vernon, Monticello and The Hermitage.
“When you walk inside you will see exactly what Andrew Jackson saw when he returned home from the White House in 1837,” the guide tells us as we huddle on Jackson’s front porch outside the original, mammoth front double doors.
The foyer includes the same wallpaper, depicting a scene from the travels of Telemachus, a figure in Greek mythology, that Jackson installed 180 years ago.
Interestingly, like Washington, Jackson had no biological children. He had adopted an orphaned Indian boy during his campaigns, but the boy died of tuberculosis at 16. He later adopted Andrew Jackson Jr., who married and had three children who helped fill his 8,000-square-foot plantation.
Before you head to the mansion, you watch a terrific film outlining Jackson’s life and tour the museum which includes the sword Jackson wore during the Battle of New Orleans. That unlikely military victory against great odds set his course to the White House.
That course was not all happiness for Jackson. His beloved wife Rachel had been divorced from an abusive husband before marrying him, which was very unusual back then. Jackson’s opponents in his 1828 race for president attacked her mercilessly, and she died before he took office. Jackson blamed his opponents for her death. He never remarried.
Jackson owned slaves, and yes, I am not comfortable with his Trail of Tears. But our American forefathers faced challenges that we cannot fathom. And Jackson believed in redemption and in Christ.
As he lay dying at The Hermitage in 1845, he said, “When I have Suffered sufficiently, the Lord will then take me to Himself -- but what are all my sufferings compared to those of the blessed Saviour, who died upon that cursed tree for me, mine are nothing.”
Call us weird, but The Hermitage was our favorite Nashville destination.
Still, I do enjoy country music and tours of The Ryman and The Country Music Hall of Fame were terrific. After our visit to The Hermitage, every other important destination in downtown Nashville was within walking distance of our hotel, The Hyatt Centric. We didn’t have to drive anywhere for three days.
Since Jason Aldean is from here in Middle Georgia, we ate at his new 3-story restaurant on Broadway, complete with live entertainment and a rooftop bar. The wings were outstanding. The next day, my son insisted on trying Nashville’s famous The Pancake Pantry next to our hotel. We really didn’t have a bad meal the whole time.
Oh yeah, the basketball game. After the SEC denied my press credential (those knaves), we had to (ugh) buy tickets. Only after we got there did I realize there was no assigned seating that night at Bridgestone Arena. I had way overpaid for tickets trying to get lower level when it didn’t matter. Georgia came from behind by 14 to tie it before losing to LSU 72-67. We went back the next night and watched LSU finally lose to home-standing Vandy. Before that game we ate at the incredible new indoor/outdoor mall at 5th and Broadway, the nicest food court I’ve ever seen with a gazillion TVs and live entertainment.
Of course, you have to walk up and down Broadway in Nashville to see the historic honky tonks and boot and cowboy shops. We tried some on, but many warned us you’re not going to get good deals on boots in Nashville. Indeed.
One last note about traveling from Monroe County to Nashville. Drive in the daytime if you can. The route through the Blue Ridge Mountains and Chattanooga is one of the prettiest interstate drives you’ll see, especially in the fall and spring, and the 5 hours go by fast.
Nashville is a great place to visit. Sure, as you walk Broadway, you’ll likely detect the nasty skunk-weed smell now common in American cities. But the city is still more wholesome (and more affordable!) than Jamaica.
Will Davis is the publisher of The Monroe County Reporter. Email him at publisher@mymcr.net.