The office of Macon-Bibb district attorney Anita Howard is refusing to share information with the Reporter showing how it is managing Macon’s crime caseload.
Macon had a record number of murders last year, several allegedly committed by suspects free on bond after being charged in other cases that had not been to court yet.
Judicial systems state and nationwide have been backed up due to the COVID shutdowns in 2020-21. So the Reporter filed a request under Georgia’s open records act asking Howard’s office how many cases the office has worked each year from 2013-22 and how those cases were resolved. The Reporter also asked for the same information on murder cases by year. Most district attorneys have a Tracker case software system that reportedly makes such information easy to produce.
However, Howard’s office said that the Reporter’s request lacked specificity and would require the office to prepare new reports not already in existence. The Reporter, in turn, offered to speak by phone to find out what specifics the DA’s office needed for its request. Assistant DA Cindy Adams referred the request to the Macon-Bibb Clerk of Court.
Former Macon-Bibb DA David Cooke, whom Howard defeated in 2020, told the Reporter that his former office should be able to handle the newspaper’s request.
“The DA’s case management software is designed to produce the reports you requested in seconds,” said Cooke. “It’s literally just a couple of keystrokes. We always provided these reports to the media whenever they were requested because we believed in transparency and quite frankly, we were proud of the work that we did. There’s no reason for a DA to refuse your request if they are proud of the job they are doing and aren’t afraid for the public to know.”