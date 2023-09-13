Editor's note: After this story was published, Georgia Southern asked for an immediate retraction of the article and headline, saying the headline and story are misleading. Their letter to the Reporter is posted here with the article.
Georgia Southern students are learning the intricacies of black English, including how to speak using the wrong verb tense, according to classroom materials obtained by the Reporter.
A parent shared with the Reporter an outline for an English 1101 class at Georgia Southern headlined “Guidelines for Black English.”
The outline says approvingly that black English eliminates the verb “to be” whenever possible.
“This leads to the deployment of more descriptive and, therefore, more precise verbs,” the outline claims.
So while standard English might say, “She is going out with him,” the black English says, “She going out with him,” says the outline.
It also encourages users to eliminate the word “do.”
So while standard English might say, “What do you think? What do you want?”, black English says, “What you think? What you want?”, the outline says.
The outline says by eliminating verbs such as “be” and “do”, black English has “greater accuracy” in the choice of verb. The outline also notes that to say something really positive in black English, you should “formulate the idea using emphatic negative structure”.
So while standard English would say, “He’s fabulous,” black English would say, “He bad,” according to the outline.
Another example is that instead of “Tina Turner sings out of this world,” black English would say “Ain nobody sing like Tina.”
The outline also urges readers never to use “-ed” to indicate the past tense.
So instead of “She closed the door,” black English would say, “She close the door” or “she have close the door.”
Finally, the outline says “regardless of intentional verb time, only use third person singular, present indicative for use of the verb to have.” So while standard English might say, “He had his wallet then he lost it,” black English would say, “He have him wallet, then he lose it.”
Sources tell the Reporter that this black English outline was part of an English 1101 class at Georgia Southern which all freshmen are required to take. The outline was clearly posted at www.georgiasouthern.desire2learn.com, the portal used for classes at Georgia Southern.
Asked about the outline, Georgia Southern spokesman Jennifer Wise said the outline was part of several national textbooks.
“We could identify the image you shared as an excerpt from a published essay,” said Wise. “While we have not been able to connect it to any individual class, we can tell you the article has been included in several textbooks used nationally, as part a historical example of rhetorical analysis since its publication.”
Presented with the outline, Monroe County’s representatives in the legislature, who control university budgets, said they are concerned.
“I hope this is not being taught at a USG (University System of Georgia) university as something acceptable to be spoken and used,” said Rep. Robert Dickey (R-Musella). “I pray this information is for illustration and information purposes only. I assume and hope this is not a course but part of learning and understanding something much broader such as proper English communication.”
State Sen. John Kennedy (R-Monroe County) said he hopes it’s fake.
“I hope you learn this is a joke/prank,” Kennedy told the Reporter. “We really do need to find out about this.”
State Rep. Dale Washburn (R-Macon) said he was puzzled.
“This seems very strange,” said Washburn. “I hope it is a prank that is in poor taste.”
According to Georgia Southern’s website, tuition, fees, housing, food, personal expenses, transportation and books total about $27,000 per year for in-state students.