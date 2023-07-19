Frustrated carriers say lavish leave time, Amazon Prime week, big parts of problem
Late mail. Wrong mail. No mail.
The complaints about unreliable mail service in Monroe County are piling up like stacks of undelivered circulars in the back of the post office. But Forsyth postal employees tell the Reporter that their co-workers’ ability to rack up huge amounts of leave time is contributing to the problems.
One Forsyth postal employee told the Reporter last week that their postmaster, supervisor and at least four carriers are out — some of them for nearly 2 years — enjoying leave time they have built up. Because they’re still on payroll, they cannot be replaced. So the staffing shortages never get solved.
“Your papers didn’t go out because we are overwhelmed and we don’t have the bodies,” one postal worker, who asked not to be identified, told the Reporter. “Something has to give. I can’t help you because I’m flustered myself by what’s going on behind here.”
Forsyth postal workers said their postmaster went on leave nearly two years ago. But he had so much leave time built up that he hasn’t returned. Yet he cannot be replaced.
“He’s just burning his leave (time),” said the postal worker. “Just waiting to retire.”
The postal employees then conceded that their postal supervisor - who works under the postmaster - is also out on extended leave.
“Honestly,” one told the Reporter, “there’s so many that’s just out, out taking leave, and they’re just not gonna come in.”
Meanwhile, they told the Reporter that the ones left are working 6 days per week, 11-13 hours per day, to try to make up the difference. The current substitute supervisor drives daily from Alabama to keep the Forsyth post office staffed.
The Reporter asked readers on its Facebook page to share their complaints about mail service. Most said their regular carriers are devoted and work hard.
“We have mail issues but not due to our regular mail carrier, Teresa Sherman,” wrote Gale Kitchings. “She is always very conscientious and goes ‘that extra mile’. The substitute is in training, but delivered our mail after 9 p.m. The point is it looks to me like they are overworked.”
Kitchings said it also seems that the post office is now more focused on delivering Amazon packages.
“Therefore, the regular mail is not a post office priority,” she wrote.
Supporting that assertion, the Reporter was inundated with complaints of no mail service last week during the ballyhooed Amazon Prime week. That’s when the online retail giant pushes big discounts while promising 1-3 day delivery.
“No mail this week on Harrison Road in Bolingbroke,” wrote Sharie Barker. “Our daily email from the post office (including photos of that day’s mail) shows mail should have been delivered, including a birthday card with a check.”
“Bolingridge Drive in Smarr got no mail this week, including the Reporter,” added Joe Appling. “Our regular carrier must be on vacation. That’s the only time I’ve noticed a problem with our mail.”
Kathy Scheu of Old Benton Road in Juliette said she’s lucky to get mail twice a week.
“We love our mail lady, but she needs some help now,” said Scheu. “The postal service needs to stop their way of hiring and just see if they can get some people hired period.”
Misty Zellner on English Road in Forsyth said they too are fortunate if they get mail twice a week, usually close to 8 p.m.
As if sporadic service wasn’t bad enough, South Monroe County’s Angela O’Brien said her postal carrier drove into the wall of her home’s garage in April.
“I was standing in my kitchen when my entire house shook and a loud BOOM! occurred,” said O’Brien. O’Brien said she saw on her Ring camera that the USPS driver had coasted into the wall of their garage. She ran outside and the carrier laid on her horn to alert her and unloaded some packages. They called a deputy to do a report and found out she was driving her own personal vehicle, which wasn’t insured and had expired registration. O’Brien said they were told to contact their local Juliette post office, and Juliette diverted them to Forsyth. But after four months of phone calls, emails and in-person visits, they have not gotten anywhere.
“It’s ridiculous how poorly a government run business treats their customers,” said O’Brien.
Several residents complained that carriers leave packages in odd places, even on top of mailboxes or on the ground next to the mailbox.
“It’s totally pathetic,” said Lara Geller of Juliette.
Another problem is that when there are substitute carriers, they are not required to deliver second-class mail, such as newspapers, but only first-class. That has meant that on some Wednesdays, Reporter staff has had to return to the post office to pick up newspapers for certain routes and deliver them themselves despite paying the post office to do so.
Last week, the Forsyth post office supervisor apologized to the Reporter for the slow delivery.
She noted that supervisors are usually supposed to stay at the office but that she too is running a delivery route to keep things moving.
“We’re doing the work for the people that are missing, that are not here,” one employee told the Reporter last week. “Oh, and then we’re swamped because it’s Amazon Prime too and those packages, they have to go out. They’re not allowed to wait.”
The employees told the Reporter that the current postmaster’s 2 years of leave time runs out around Christmas. So the USPS may be able to replace him then, which could lead to improvements in service. Or maybe not. Like a lot of things postal these days, Monroe County will just have to wait.
The Reporter reminds subscribers that if they don’t get a newspaper in the mail on Wednesday, they’re welcome to come by the office at 50 N Jackson Street and they will be given one.