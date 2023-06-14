Honored for its investigative journalism, community service and photography, the Monroe County Reporter was named the second-best newspaper in the state among those its size on Friday, June 9 at the annual convention of the Georgia Press Association.
In all the Reporter won 13 awards, culminating with the No. 2 spot in the overall General Excellence award for newspapers with circulation between 3,800 and 15,000.å
Among the first place awards, the Reporter took first in the Community Service category for exposing the county’s questionable land deal in Juliette, for which county commissioners later apologised.
“Discovering and reporting information about a questionable sale of land by Monroe County represents journalism at its best,” wrote the judges. “With due diligence, the Reporter filed open records requests and divulged information through well-written news stories and editorials.”
That same series of news articles and editorials also won the Reporter first place in the Investigative Reporting category.
“Bravo! Mr. Davis held government accountable for their actions, and ultimately, they had to apologize to their constituents for making decisions in secret and breaking the law,” wrote the judges. “The officials did not like that their actions were brought to light, and one of them tried to blame the newspaper. Mr. Davis did not relent. Excellent work! This is true journalism.”
The Reporter also won third place in Investigative Reporting for its coverage of former city councilman Julius Stroud being caught on video confronting a Forsyth police officer for merely enforcing rules against being at city parks after hours. City officer Jeremy Malone was telling Stroud’s nephew that he had to leave, prompting resistance from Stroud and his brother in law, Mike Ogletree of the sheriff’s office.
Reporter photographers also brought home awards. Sports photographer Russ Campbell won both first and second place awards in the Sports Photography category. Both photos were from the Reporter’s Mary Persons football coverage.
Campbell’s photo of Ty Dumas making a spectacular over-the-shoulder catch in the win over Spalding won first place.
“All the elements came together to make this the winner in a very competitive category full of excellent photos,” wrote the judges. “The timing and composition gives this image high emotion.”
Campbell’s photo of Nemo Jones fighting for a touchdown grab in MP’s win over Pike County took second place. The judges wrote, “This outstanding photo perfectly captures a key story-telling moment in the game.”
Photographer Mark Wooley won first place in the News Photography category for his shot of Emmy Starr being announced as the Mary Persons Homecoming Queen.
“When a photo captures an unexpected moment of joy and surprise you just have to smile,” wrote the judges. “This photo captures pure emotion and was taken at just the right moment. It tugs at your heart.”
The Reporter swept the News Photograph category with Will Davis winning second and third place as well.
Davis’ photo of World War 2 veteran Sam Studstill of Smarr getting a standing ovation at the county’s Veterans Day service on Nov. 11, 2022 won second place.
“This could have been a dull photo op, but the image was framed perfectly and the emotion of the audience — especially the woman taking a photo and the man clapping — makes for a memorable image,” wrote the judges.
Davis’ photo of Jadarius Watts pleading not guilty to murdering his girlfriend Tori Proctor on Oct. 18, 2022 won third place.
“Courtroom photos can be difficult, but this one captures a significant moment with the defendant in prison garb, the attorney guiding him and court personnel with the multitude of documents that a murder case requires all in the same frame,” said the judges.
Davis also won second and third place in the Spot News photography category for photos of unplanned events.
Davis’ photo from Christmas Day 2022 of first responders pulling a woman from a wreck on Hwy. 74 took second place with the judges writing, “It’s hard not to feel the tension in his excellent spot photo as a woman is being helped following a violent crash.”
Davis’ photo of a crash into a power pole in front of a West Johnston Street home on April 11, 2022 won third place, with the judges writing: “This photo captures all the elements of a great spot news photo: rescuers, the damage, the onlookers and even a victim being taken away.
Reporter writer Sloan Oliver won first place in the feature writing category for his story about hitchhiking down I-75 through Bolingbroke many decades ago.
“This feature story really grabbed me in as a reader,” wrote the judges. “I thought Sloan captured a nostalgic feel that would resonate with readers of all ages — even those of us who don’t remember a time when hitchhiking was not only acceptable but a common mode of transportation. I also found the writing compelling and a kind of fresh perspective on changing times.”
The Reporter also won third place for Local News Coverage, known as the W. Trox Bankston Trophy, and third place in the Editorial Page category, known as the JC Williams Trophy.
The Georgia Press Association uses a point system to determine the best overall newspaper for General Excellence in different divisions. The Reporter came in second in Division C, behind the twice-weekly Walton Tribune. In third place behind the Reporter was The Dahlonega Nugget. The awards were presented at the 136th convention of the Georgia Press Association at the Jekyll Island Club Hotel.