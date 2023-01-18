Grandfather of UGA star receiver Ladd McConkey had same number, position at Mary Persons
The top wide receiver for the back-to-back National Champion Georgia Bulldogs has Mary Persons’ roots in his football pedigree.
Ladd McConkey, the speedy sophomore with the boyish smile from Chatsworth, has led the UGA receiving corps in both National Title seasons. He caught 58 passes for 762 yards and 7 touchdowns in leading the Dogs to another title last Monday, Jan. 9. The season prior, as a freshman, he caught 31 passes for 447 yards and 5 TDs. His status as UGA’s top wide receiver during the Dogs’ current incredible run is well known. What is not as well known is that his grandfather, Johnny Waters, played receiver for Coach Dan Pitts at Mary Persons from 1963-65.
“Had it not been for Coach Pitts,” Waters told the Reporter, “I would’ve ended up in prison somewhere.”
Waters’ family moved to Forsyth when he was a freshman. His father managed the Bibb Manufacturing plant in Forsyth (now Cash Liquidators). They lived in a then-new home in the mill village behind the plant.
Waters played nose guard, defensive end, and yes, wide receiver for the Bulldogs. And he wore the same No. 84 in Forsyth that his grandson now dons for the National Champs.
Since the passing game wasn’t big back then, Waters did not get to catch passes like his grandson does now.
“You ran the ball and blocked,” laughed Waters, recalling Pitts’ famous offensive style.
Before his senior year, his father left Forsyth to open a carpet mill in Chatsworth. So Waters played his final year of football there. From high school, he spent 3 years in the Army and then went to college. He and his wife had four children, including Brittney. She married Benji McConkey, and they had two boys, Hinton and Ladd. Ladd gets his football genes from both sides of his family. His dad was the quarterback at Dalton High during its heyday and had a big influence on his boys. Waters said he knew from an early age that Ladd was something special, watching him run through defenses in Rec League football.
“You just don’t see that,” said Waters. “You can’t coach it. He just has natural abilities.”
More importantly, said Waters, Ladd is a good kid. Waters shared a school writing assignment Ladd did in elementary school in which he wrote that his goal was to play football and win a title.
“I want to go to the best college there is. I want to have all As. I also want to win the BCS National Championship and graduate and start my career. In my career I want to go to the NFL and be a professional quarterback. If that doesn’t work out I want to be a mechanic. Those are my goals in life.”
And when Ladd played at North Murray High, he dreamed of that school being Tennessee. Ladd’s father’s family were all UT fans. But he was only a 3-star recruit. Kirby Smart took an interest in Ladd late in his recruiting and even attended one of his basketball games and offered him a scholarship. Ladd was scheduled to visit Tennessee the next weekend, but the Vols never offered Ladd a scholarship, and so he committed to Georgia.
Ladd’s first season, during COVID, he was redshirted and didn’t make the travel team. But he was part of the scout team and showed the coaches what he could do as he had success against the starting UGA defense, the No. 1 defense in the country. So when he got his chance in 2021, he started the first game against Clemson and has started every game since. He has only lost one game his whole time in Athens.
One highlight, said his grandfather, was when an unbeaten Tenneessee team came to Athens for a Top 5 showdown on Nov. 5.
McConkey was the game’s MVP with 5 catches for 94 yards and a touchdown in a 27-13 win. Waters said it was awfully sweet to do that to the team that spurned him in high school.
“I hoped for three things before that game,” said Waters. “I hoped Georgia would play well and win. I hoped Ladd would play well. And I hoped we would punish Tennessee. I got all three of my wishes.”
Waters said while McConkey’s great hands and speed get all the attention, it’s his blocking in the running game despite weighing just 190 pounds that has impressed the coaches.
And Waters traces Ladd’s success all the way back to his own football career at Mary Persons.
“I will always have a soft spot for Forsyth,” said Waters.
Waters, who owns Cimbar Performance Minerals in Chatsworth, said he still passes through Monroe County on the way to his family farm in Taylor County. And he said he’s very thankful that he was able to stop and see Coach Pitts before he died to tell him he appreciated all he did for him. Waters said he also fondly remembers Pitts’ assistants, Buzzy McMillan and John Waters (no relation), who taught him to play football and to be a man.
Ironically, McMillan wound up following Waters to Chatsworth when he was hired as the head football coach there.
Waters said the foundation those coaches gave him now lives on through his grandson.
“I would like to think the spirit of Dan Pitts is running through Ladd’s veins,” said Waters.