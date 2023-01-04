It’s a Reporter tradition each New Year to reflect on some of the notables with Monroe County connections who have died in the past 12 months. This is not a comprehensive list, only what could be gleaned from the obituaries published in the Reporter in 2022. As we reflect on our losses, we remember Psalm 90:12: “Teach us to number our days, that we may gain a heart of wisdom.”
Morgan Dudley Harvey
Morgan Dudley Harvey, a Master Plumber, gentleman farmer, serial entrepreneur, and aspiring raconteur and philosopher, died Jan. 21, 2022 on his beef cattle and pine tree farm in Monroe County.
Morgan begrudgingly attended Mercer University at his parents’ insistence, but could only tolerate it for one year before leaving to create his own path. Fortunately for him, Nancy Cole, a beautiful sophomore also from Orlando, was in attendance and she agreed to join him on his journey. Together, they created a successful plumbing business and amassed a large, beautiful farm in southwestern Monroe County where Morgan could practice his favorite hobbies of cattle raising, horseback riding, gardening, complaining about the government, and waxing on enthusiastically about politics, religion, medicine, the law, the weather, current events, great literature, pulp fiction, space travel, theoretical physics, American history, world history, and just about anything else that happened to cross his mind. Most importantly to Morgan, that farm was also where he and Nancy raised two children with the ability and the obligation to take care of themselves, to take care of the people around them, and to make this world a better place.
Twila Faye Dunlap
Twila Faye Dunlap of Forsyth passed away Jan. 31, 2022 at her home. Before contracting Alzheimers she and her husband Mike owned and operated Twila Faye’s Tea Room in Bolingbroke. She was a member of New Providence Baptist Church.
Nettie Lunsford Parker
Nettie Lunsford Parker, 82, of Forsyth, passed away on Feb. 5, 2022 after a battle with Alzheimer’s.
After graduating from Mary Persons in 1957, she went on to spend 30 years of her professional career as a parapro within the Monroe County school system, impacting countless lives along the way. After retiring, she spent her time enjoying her grandchildren and personal hobbies, and dedicating time to the church.
Wanda Gay Johnson
Wanda Gay Johnson, beloved mother, daughter, grandmother, and friend departed Feb. 7, 2022. Born May 26, 1964, to Larry Johnson and Rebecca “Becky” Smith, she was a lifelong resident of Forsyth.
After graduating from Monroe Academy in 1982, Wanda graduated from Mercer and got her law degree there as well, and practiced law for over 20 years.
Wanda will be remembered for many things but perhaps what stands out the most was her devotion towards helping animals, her thirst for knowledge, her love for flowers, and her selflessness.
Eric Kent Redd
Eric Redd, beloved father, grandfather, son, brother and friend passed away Feb. 12, 2022. He was born in Forsyth on Christmas day 1972 as the third son to Nat and Pat Redd.
A 1991 graduate of Mary Persons, Eric was a natural problem solver. He turned his passion for helping others into a career after earning his Master Plumber and HVAC certifications from Middle Georgia Technical College. He went on to start Eric Redd’s Plumbing in 2000 and began a successful career serving communities across middle Georgia for over 20 years.
Eric was an avid hunter, fisherman, and golfer among many other interests. A life-long learner, he was in constant pursuit of new skills including becoming a proficient drummer and general aviation pilot.
His happiest days were spent being Dad to Natalie and with friends at the family farm.
James Wayne Redd, Sr.
MCPO James Wayne Redd, Sr., USN Ret, died Saturday, Feb. 12. MCPO Redd was born in Forsyth on Jan. 1, 1945, to the late James Waldrop Redd and Mary Frances Wilder Redd. He was a graduate of Mary Persons, and served in the US Navy, retiring with 30 years of service and then serving an additional six years as a Navy instructor.
James Edwin Clark
Jim Clark of Forsyth died on Feb. 13, 2022. He grew up near Lake Ontario and became fascinated by the open waters. He became a marine engineer and worked on the ships. That love never changed and when he retired he bought a sailboat and cherished the time spent on Simba and later his boat Time Out He was an active member of the Dalhousie Yacht Club. He was their go to guy for advice and help. He wrote articles for their newsletter and shared recipes for voyages.
The fascination for trains also drew him into another occupation. He spent many years working for Canadian National Railroad in Hamilton, Ontario. He began as a yard man and retired as a conductor.
The call of open space and taking care of the land convinced him to become a Gentleman Farmer so he purchased a 7-acre farm in Grimsby, Ontario, Canada and when more land was needed a move to an 80-acre farm in St. Ann’s, Ontario happened.
If you are still reading, you are probably beginning to wonder how he ended up in Forsyth, Georgia USA. Read on...
Probably, the most fascinating occupation he had was as a professional wrestler. He was known As Sailor Jim Clark in Canada. The lure of more money and more excitement brought him to the United States and it was here that he became known as Ivan Zukoff during the late 1950s and early 1960s He wrestled in many states and was a notorious “bad guy”. He knew and used every dirty trick. He even wrestled a bear. It was while he was in Georgia that he met his wife Patsy. They returned to her hometown in 2002.
Helen Cleo Fox Bass
Helen Cleo Fox Bass went home to be with Jesus on Monday, Feb. 14. Helen was born July 4, 1925, the daughter of the late Hoolie Melvin Fox and Cleo Belle West.
Beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother, she dedicated her entire adult life to her family. Cooking was her joy and her kitchen was always open to feed whomever came by for a visit. She sent cards for all occasions to family and friends. A family joke was that she kept the post office busy for years!
Helen and late husband Ernest spent 29 years square dancing all over the United States.
Jack Kosciusko Fletcher
Jack Fletcher, one of Monroe County’s last surviving World War 2 veterans, passed away Feb. 27 at his home in Forsyth. Jack was born March 17, 1925 in Juliette. He married Martha Clarkson June 22, 1952 and was married for 59 years until her death in January 30, 2012. He had lived at the same home since 1926. He graduated from Mary Persons in 1942 and attended Georgia Tech for one year. He volunteered for the United States Army Air Force in March 16, 1943 and was called to active duty in September 1943. Jack was awarded the Purple Heart after being wounded. He was also awarded the World War II Victory Medal, Asiatic Pacific Service Medal with 1 Silver Star, Philippines Liberation Ribbon with 1 Bronze Star and Good Conduct Medal.
Jack worked for Southern Bell and Harts Mortuary, and attended Gupton Jones Mortuary School in Nashville and from 1954 to 1990 he was employed with Vaughn Lumber Company.
Jack’s hobby interests included raising Polled Hereford Cattle on his farm, travel and sightseeing visiting most all areas of the United States, Georgia Tech Football, talking to complete strangers to learn about them, and promoting local history and genealogy discussions and study.
JP Evans
Long-time Monroe County school board member J.P. Evans died March 8, just two days short of his 87th birthday. Touching six different decades as a member of the board, he was proud of the support he received from the voters in District 1. Evans was named to the Forsyth-Monroe County Sports Hall of Fame in 2021. He had a life-long love of sports, particularly basketball. He played basketball for the Hubbard High School Tigers from 1951-54, played for Fort Valley State University and then competed for the U.S. Air Force Rockets of Vincent AF in Yuma, Az. On the Air Force team Evans played across the U.S. and in England and Germany during his four-year tour of duty.
After active duty, Evans returned to Middle Georgia and worked as a civilian at Robins AFB. He was married to Georgia, who has also been active in the Monroe County community. They have two sons, Lin and Dwain, and one daughter, Madelyne.
In 2008 the Board of Education named the Mary Persons gym in honor of Evans, and the Reporter’s camera captured a genuine smile of delight on his face at the re-naming and dedication of the gym in his honor. He received a standing ovation from the fans at the game. In 2009 his family established the James P. Evans Jr. Scholarship Fund.
“He was a gentleman and a good friend,” said Nolen Howard, who served with Evans on the Monroe County School board from February 1993 until his passing. “He was well respected and well loved.”
Vincent Edward Williams, Jr.
Vince Williams of Forsyth died March 18, 2022 of complications following heart surgery. A native of Pennsylvania, he had lived in Forsyth since 1974, occupying one of the city’s antebellum homes on Indian Springs Drive.
He graduated from Lehigh University, and after a year in law school, enlisted in the U. S. Army and was assigned to the Intelligence Corps, spending most of his time in Japan.
After his military service, he became a management consultant working for a number of major corporations, such as Coca-Cola, Medtronic, and Bristol-Myers, in various parts of the globe. Many assignments were in the United States, but others took him to Italy, Ireland, Mexico, Brazil and Canada.
In Forsyth he was a member of the Downtown Development Authority during the restoration of the old city hall on North Lee Street and served as treasurer of the Monroe County Arts Alliance.
Broad and deep in his knowledge, Williams was a voracious reader of history, politics, and fiction.
Tori Proctor
Tori Proctor of Forsyth died on March 23, 2022 at the age of 21, allegedly at the hands of her ex-boyfriend. She was a young attractive mother of a precious baby girl.
William Benson Melton
William Benson (“Bill”) Melton left this earthly world and entered the eternal realm on March 26.
Bill was born on July 14, 1952, to William Harold Melton and Louise Benson Melton, and grew up in Bolingbroke on the family dairy farm. He graduated from Mary Persons, Class of 1970, and as #81, was a member of Dan Pitts’ MPHS football teams of 1967-69, which compiled a 26-5-1 record, winning the Region 5-B championship in 1968, and runners-up in 1969.
Bill’s employment took him around a number of locations for Georgia Power and he was a system operator in Atlanta and Birmingham with Southern Company, and he had a long career in the electric utility industry.
Tullye Burch Norton Ralph
Tullye Ralph, 78, of Forsyth, passed away peacefully at home on March 29, 2022.
Tullye was a graduate of Mary Persons and a retired teacher who taught English. She was the Church Pianist at First Baptist Church of Forsyth.
Tullye was a dedicated member to The Backlot Players of the Rose Theater in Forsyth. Through the years she acted in, accompanied, and directed many shows.
Patsy Vedder Clark
Patsy Clark of Forsyth died April 28, 2022 at the age of 78.
She has been reunited with her parents, Roland and Ernestine Vedder; her husband of 56 years, James Clark; her brother, William and nephew, Will.
Patsy cherished her family and friends and always did for others without expecting anything in return. She was an educator in N.Y. state who enjoyed every minute in the classroom teaching and influencing students of all ages. She taught all of us the importance of reading, writing, “CARPE DIEM”, “Seize the Day” and enjoy life while you can! Upon retirement, she re-located from Canada back to her birth town of Forsyth and continued spreading her knowledge and kindness.
Besides her beautiful gardens, another passion of hers was the Writers Group. She loved writing, helping others to write and participating with so many great friends.
James Gary McGaha
James Gary McGaha, 71 of Rex passed away unexpectedly on May 31, 2022. Gary was born Dec. 21, 1950, in Forsyth. He graduated from Mary Persons in 1969, and was class president. He played football there and continued throughout his life supporting the Bulldogs by attending many of their games. He then attended West Georgia College for three years and later completed his BS degree at Tift College, Mercer University. He was an avid football fan and enjoyed playing golf in his spare time.
Gary served his country in the National Guard. He retired from Georgia Power where he was a QC manager for many years. Once retired Gary dedicated himself to his family and wore his title of Papa with more pride than you can imagine and was extremely loved by his family.
Sandra Speir Brinkley
Sandra Speir Brinkley of Forsyth passed away on July 6, 2022. Sandra was born on Jan. 30, 1946 and graduated from Mary Persons High School.
She enjoyed watching grandson Colton play baseball. “Allmama” attended every one of his games. She was his biggest fan on and off of the field. She wore the title of “Allmama” with more pride than anyone could imagine. When not at sporting events, she enjoyed traveling, sewing, gardening, and working in her yard.
Sandra was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church where she was a dedicated member of the Prime Time Sunday School Class. She began her career working at Coke’s Camera in Macon and then at Trammell’s Furniture in Forsyth. She later began a long career working with Janice Rogers and Tom Perry at Dr. Perry’s office in Forsyth.
Hunter Bruce Morrison
Hunter Bruce Morrison, 28, passed away July 11, 2022.
Hunter was born April 16, 1994 in Cairo, and graduated from Valdosta State where he met the love of his life, Olivia. After graduation, Hunter began his career in commercial truck sales where he often surpassed sales goals. Shortly after beginning his career, Hunter and Olivia decided to settle down in Forsyth and get married. He will be remembered most by his giving heart and selfless love. Hunter’s legacy lives on through his precious son, Tanner Banks Morrison, who was born June 19, 2022.
Philip Dennis Cawthon
Forsyth dentist Philip Cawthon, 74, passed away July 21, 2022. Philip was born Oct. 4, 1947 in Forsyth to Billy and Grace Cawthon.
Philip graduated from Mary Persons and played football under Coach Dan Pitts. He received a football scholarship to Clemson University. He then graduated from Mercer and later attended Medical College of Georgia School of Dentistry. He opened a dental practice in Forsyth where he enjoyed serving and treating many patients.
Philip enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He never met a stranger, and found a way to make everyone feel loved and cared for.
Jeffrey Roy Myhand
Jeffrey “Jeff” Roy Myhand, 77, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022. Myhard retired from Brown and Williamson as Senior Vice-President of operations after 34 years. He moved to Middle Georgia as part of the original Macon startup team in 1975. He was extremely proud of the impact Brown and Williamson had on the Macon community. He was a United States Army veteran, and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Jeff was passionate about his family and enjoyed traveling. His favorite trips were visiting Africa and the many family vacations enjoyed at Amelia Island. He was a huge sports fan and an avid golfer. He loved cheering on his beloved Kentucky Wildcats, the Braves, Falcons, and watching college football.
Kenneth Roger Chambliss Sr.
Kenneth Roger Chambless Sr., 86, passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 5, 2022 following a brief illness. Born and raised in Juliette, he was a lifelong resident of Forsyth. His mother passed away when he was young and he was raised from childhood by his loving aunt and uncle Inas and Green Chambless. After graduating from Mary Persons in 1954 he briefly worked at his father’s grocery store in Juliette before accepting a position at Robins Air Force Base in Warner Robins. In November 1955 he transferred to a full time position with the National Guard in Forsyth serving in numerous positions in administration, supply and maintenance, retiring as a Chief Warrant Officer W-4 in December of 1995 with 40 years of service.
As a young man, Mr. Chambless had a passion for working with youth in the Forsyth community. He was Co-Founder with Dr. Kenneth Morris of the Little League baseball program which is still being carried on by the Monroe County Recreation Dept. Two baseball fields in the current recreation park are named for Mr. Chambless and Dr. Morris. Mr. Chambless and several other citizens organized and coached Little League football which is still an ongoing recreational activity for the youth of Monroe County. Mr. Chambless was also a long time coach of the Forsyth Black Knights football team. An avid golfer, Mr. Chambless played with the “Lunch Bunch” and served on the Board of Directors of the Forsyth Golf Club for many years. Mr. Chambless was an active member of First Baptist Church of Forsyth and served on many committees through the years.
Beverly Aldridge
Beverly Aldridge, a retired Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Deputy and life-long resident of Forsyth, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 12, 2022. Beverly was born on Oct. 14, 1954 to Edward and Lillian Reid. She graduated from Mary Persons and went on to serve her community as the first female deputy for Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for more than 42 years. Beverly was a devoted mother, friend, and public servant. She never met a stranger and loved everyone deeply. She was a blessing to not only her family, but to her friends and community as well. She will be forever treasured by all those who knew her.
Rolfe David Johnson
Rolfe David (Dave) Johnson of Forsyth died on Aug. 19, 2022, at the age of 86.
David was born and raised on his family’s dairy farm in Forsyth. He began milking cows at the age of five. He graduated from Mary Persons in 1954. He loved playing MP football and was a proud member of the Future Farmers of America. He went on to attend Abraham Baldwin Agriculture College and the University of Georgia, graduating in 1959 with a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Animal Husbandry.
After graduation, he began working at the Reidsville State Prison in their Science Department. He also worked on the family farm before entering into a career with insurance.
David enjoyed singing very much and was a member of a men’s quartet in college, as well as the church choirs at Russellville Baptist Church in Forsyth and First Baptist Church of Stockbridge. The quartet he was a part of in college won many awards in the various competitions in which they participated. David drove many miles over the years to his home place in Forsyth singing along the way. He also loved football, hunting, fishing, cooking, and designing and building things. He always found a way to improve anything from mowers to trucks. He even put a Kobota engine in a Chevy pickup truck!
David was a man of integrity. He said what he meant and meant what he said. He was also an optimist. When asked how he was doing, his usual answer was, “Finer than a frog’s hair split three ways.” David had a great sense of humor and enjoyed life to its fullest. He was famous within his family and among friends for his BBQ and, especially, his BBQ sauce. We could go on for days about how special he was and how much he will be missed.
John Richard Ham, Sr.
John Richard Ham Sr., born to Ethel Bunn Ham and Douglas Ham in Monroe County on Nov. 28, 1938, died Sept. 9, 2022.
He graduated from Mary Persons in 1957 where he participated in track, basketball, and football. John was the quarterback his senior year and was a school finalist in typing.
In October of 1959, he married the love-of-his-life, Rebecca Leigh Copelan. They went on to have 4 children, 7 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren.
John was known, to many, through his employment with Krisham Tire Company as “Mr. Krisham.” After retiring in 2005, he continued his love of gardening, which he did every year. He loved sharing with family and friends. He built several houses for his family, as well as, enjoying his wood shop in which he made wooden treasures, and fine furniture - which can be found in many family members’ homes. He was a proud provider and loving father who will live forever in their hearts.
Madeline Monroe Sanders
Madeline Monroe Sanders, 9, of Forsyth, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Sept. 9, 2022, surrounded by her family. For the past two and a half years Madeline bravely fought brain cancer.
Madeline was a fourth grader at Hubbard Elementary School where she loved distributing Back Pack Buddies with Stephanie Crews. She loved everything about school.
Madeline was a member of the First Baptist Church of Barnesville. The happiest day of her life was the day of her baptism. On Nov. 1, 2020, Madeline was baptized by Rev. Garth Forster. While at church, she spent many happy times loving on Mrs. Suzanne Forster, Mrs. Jenn Zeagler, the children’s minister at FBC and her husband Mr. Bruce. She had countless wonderful Sunday School teachers and grew her love for the Lord under their service.
Ruth “Elaine” Conner
Ruth “Elaine” Conner, 77, of Juliette passed away Saturday, Oct. 22. Elaine was a member of Bethany Baptist Church where she was active in her Sunday school class and the Tuesday morning women’s Bible study group. She adored her time with these ladies, especially the lunches following the class. Elaine absolutely loved anything “Gone with the Wind” and enjoyed reading, virtual jigsaw puzzles, and spending time with family and her animals.
Edna Hopper Pippin
Edna Hopper Pippin of Forsyth passed away Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Mrs. Pippin was born in Smarr on June 5, 1925. She worked as a bookkeeper for many years following graduation from Mary Persons and later worked at Monroe County Bank. She also served as a nursery worker at Kiddie Kare Nursery, where she enjoyed teaching and caring for a class of toddlers. She worked at Red Cross blood drives and served as a poll worker for many years. Mrs. Pippin was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Forsyth, where she was a member of the Merry Hearts Sunday school class.
Janet Waller Whitehead
Janet Waller Whitehead died on Oct. 31, 2022 at the age of 45.
Janet attended Monroe Academy and was a Mary Persons graduate. She then attended Gordon College and studied Business Administration. She got interested in the medical field while working at the Medical Center of Central Georgia and graduated with a nursing degree and worked at St. Jude Medical with pacemakers. She later earned a Nurse Practitioner’s Degree at the University of Alabama and went to work with Central Georgia Heart and Vein Center in Macon and loved this field. Later she went to work at Emory University and left in 2022 due to her health. Janet fought a courageous five-year battle and gained her crown on Oct. 31, 2022.
Isabelle Nolen Howard
Forsyth - Isabelle (Belle) Nolen McCrary Howard, 94, of Forsyth slipped into eternal rest on Nov. 9.
She worked for 46 years at Forsyth Family Physicians working with numerous doctors and staff members, most notably Dr. Patton Smith and co-worker Kathryn Tingle. If someone was born and raised in Forsyth, there is a good chance they at one time or another got a shot from Miss Belle.
Belle was a member of the Forsyth Presbyterian Church. She was a life-time member of the Disabled American Veterans, with the Macon chapter being named for her father. She was also active with the Monroe County Historical Society, Meals on Wheels, Merry Hearts and her monthly Miller HS class reunions. After retirement she enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and dogs and enjoying a good cup of coffee.
James Glover Stuart
Glover Stuart was born on Feb. 29, 1928, and passed into God’s peace on Nov. 10, 2022.
He thoroughly enjoyed being a leap year baby, especially when he shared that unique birthday with his great granddaughter Faith.
Glover attended school in Monroe County and in 1945 went to work for Georgia Power at the Arkwright Plant and later worked at Plant Harley Branch.
In 1950 Glover was drafted into the U.S. Army to serve in the Korean Conflict where he was wounded twice and received 2 Purple Hearts. Following his recovery, he returned to Smarr and his bride Evelyn Ham Stuart where they made their home. They enjoyed 71 years of marriage.
Glover’s life was a life of a commitment he had made while wounded in Korea: that if he recovered his life would be dedicated to serving his church and community. That promise was kept as he served as a deacon at New Providence Baptist Church, overseeing the building of a new sanctuary; he served there many years before becoming a member and deacon of Forsyth First Baptist.
At age 90 the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce and the Reporter named him as Citizen of the Year.
Ann Catherine Land
Ann Catherine Land, 86, passed away Nov. 19, 2022. She and her husband moved to Monroe County in 1969 to raise their family. She spent 40 years working in the shipping department of the Keebler Company.
She was a member of Forsyth United Methodist Church serving as the church secretary for 20 years before retiring in the fall of 2021. Her fondest memories were playing with the bell choir and working with the great staff of the Forsyth United Methodist Preschool under the leadership of Cathy Stevick and Kathie Haygood. She had great love for her community of Smarr with Mount Zion Methodist Church holding a special place in her heart.
Ann’s talents were many; she was an accomplished musician, gifted at cross stitch, expert at crossword puzzles, and rarely lost at Phase 10.
Harold Lee Smith, Sr.
Harold Lee Smith, Sr., passed away Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. He was born on July 31, 1944, in Forsyth.
Harold attended Mary Persons High School and served his country as a paratrooper in the U. S. Army 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Bragg, NC.
After service, Harold worked for Marbut Company in Macon for several years. He then worked for two successful family businesses, owning his own wholesale bait business and managing W. C.’s Minit Mart for 32 years. He also owned H. L Smith Construction Company for l5 years.
Harold loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and canoeing. He also began golfing in the late l980’s and played constantly several times a week until his health declined. In retirement, he and his wife enjoyed traveling the USA exploring the backroads and byways across the nation.
Jean Carleton Watts Jackson
After a long life of loving family, flowers, books, and her dogs, Jean Carleton Watts Jackson, 93, passed away on Dec. 8, 2022.
She was a graduate of Mary Persons High School and Tift College, earning her degree in Business Administration at the age of 56. She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Forsyth, serving with Meals on Wheels, and was a member of the JOY Sunday school class and history committee. She is best remembered for her service to the community at the Monroe County Library for seventeen years, starting as a part-time employee and retiring after several years as branch manager. During her years as branch manager, she oversaw the renovation and expansion of the library, acting as liaison between the architects, contractors, and Monroe County Board of Commissioners.
Willard Killis Bennett
Killis Bennett of Culloden died Dec. 16, 2022. He was born Jan. 4, 1933 and graduated from Mary Persons High School where he participated in sports and FFA. Killis was a quarterback for the Bulldogs and scored the very first touchdown on Mitchell Field. He was also a state finalist in the FFA cattle division After graduation he joined the Navy before returning home to Culloden to help run the family farm and store.
On Sept. 2, 1956, he married the love of his life, Ann Elliott. They went on to have three children, four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. For the first 20 years of marriage, Killis ran a dairy farm as well as a breeding service and a restaurant, Bennett’s Restaurant. Around 1976 Killis became the manager of the Forsyth Golf Club where he remained for the next 40 years and became an avid golfer. During this time, he opened another restaurant previously known as The Quality Court Restaurant. Killis was an MP Bulldogs supporter and could be found guarding the door to the announcer’s booth for many years. After retirement, Killis could be found either on the golf course or on his lawn mower cutting grass in the Country Club neighborhood.