flipped truck

Truck driver Kaffeus Brown of Warner Robins, driving for Georgia Sand Co. in Monroe, Ga.,avoided serious injury when he fell asleep and wrecked into a cow pasture while going south on Hwy. 42. He leaned into a berm and continued several hundred feet before stopping in the pasture next to Mid-South Packing on Monday around 3:30 p.m. Monroe County deputy Hannah Hile did the report. Dirt and earth was stuck in his cab. (Photo/Will Davis)