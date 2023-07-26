On June 3rd, the Artisan Guild hosted 3 concurrent events. Local artisans participated in an Animal-Themed Art Show. Congratulations to the winning artists: 1st place, Pat Burns; 2nd place, Denise Buff; and 3rd place, Denise Buff. Art show winners were awarded a cash prize, a 1832 Artisan Guild gift certificate, and a ribbon.
In conjunction with the All About Animals Art Show, Save-A-Pet brought in some dogs, ranging in age and available for adoption, allowing the public to drop in and engage with the dogs. In the afternoon, pet owners stopped by to allow their pets to create their very own original artwork! The funds raised from this event were split between Save-A-Pet and the 1823 Artisan Guild. Thank you to all who participated in Going to the Dogs!! Artisan Guild Presents Check to Monroe County Animal Shelter