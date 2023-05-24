Almost 100 runners took to the streets of Forsyth on Saturday, May 13 for the 6th Annual Fit to Achieve 5K. The event drew participants of all ages and fitness levels from around the region.
The Fit to Achieve 5K is a fundraiser to provide extras for students at Monroe County Achievement Center, and numerous individuals work hard to make it successful.
At the finish line, runners were greeted with refreshments, music, and an awards ceremony recognizing the top finishers in each age group. Many participants stayed around to celebrate their achievements and enjoy the post-race activities.
Monroe County Achievement Center thanks everyone who participated, volunteered, donated, or sponsored the 5K. Over 250 people signed up for the event.
Congratulations to Monroe County Schools Central Office for having the highest percentage of school participants. This event would not have been possible without everyone’s support.
Monroe County Achievement Center looks forward to seeing everyone next year for the 7th Annual Fit to Achieve 5K!
- Courtesy of Sarah Alford, Principal, Monroe County Achievement Center.
Fit to Achieve 5K winners
Overall Male: Jeremy Goodwin (21:58), Kent Moate (22:36), Matt Vaughn (22:36)
Overall Female: Kathleen Burt (25:24), Lisa Goodwin (25:55), Brittany Norris (32:26)
Female 5 & Under: Olivia Bernard;
Female 6-10: Ava Holloway, Rebecca Goode, Lucy Reynolds;
Female 11-14: Carolyn Goode, Elizabeth Goode, Layla Whisby;
Male 11-14: Cy Bevill, Aaron Hallman, Jonah Biers;
Male 15-19: Reid Hilton, Isaac Neal, Cason Cole;
Female 20-24: Shelby Sims;
Female 25-29: Alyssa Smith, Halie Seitz, Lauren Hickman;
Male 25-29: David-Luc Graap;
Female 30-34: Valerie Cook, Brittany Reynolds, Jennetta Whisby;
Male 30-34: Kris Kennedy, William Piper, Tamarkis Taylor;
Female 35-39: Porsche Amest, Juli Reynolds, Robin Hilton;
Female 40-44: Annie Biers, Jennifer Goode;
Male 40-44: Brock Holukoff, Michael Biers, Ryan Hilton;
Female 45-49: Margaret Holloway,Henrietta Atwater, Holli Shipman;
Male 45-49: Terrell Neal, Julius Stroud, Ronnie Shipman;
Female 50-54: Yvonne Stroud, Allison Grant, Becky Cawthon;
Male 50-54: Mayor Eric Wilson, Dell Cole;
Female 55-59: Paula Alderman, Colette Jackson, Jobe Seitz;
Male 55-59: Dan Wallace, Dave Seitz, Mike Hickman;
Female 60-64: Barbara Manson;
Female 65-69: Johnnie Sylvain, Mimi Morris, Mattie Bush;
Male 65-69: John Alderman, Joe Reed;
Female 70-74: Jackie Smith