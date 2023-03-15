The Mary Persons 9th Grade baseball team hosted Veterans on Wednesday, March 8. The first two innings were relatively quiet, with the Dogs up 2-0 going into the 3rd inning. Then the offense exploded for 11 runs in the bottom of the 3rd after a several instances of exceptional base running, squeeze plays and sacrifice hits. Once the young Bulldogs started manufacturing runs, the offense came alive.
At this point, the game was over with a final score of 13-0. 8th grader Greyson Bennett pitched each of the 3 innings for the Bulldogs. He allowed 1 walk, 2 hits, 4 strikeouts and 0 runs. Catcher Hagen Bailey led the offense with 3 hits and 3 RBI. The Designated Hitter Mikey Beasley executed a picture perfect suicide squeeze bunt, plating a run while beating out the throw to first base.