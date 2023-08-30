The Monroe County Farm Bureau helped bring a special educational experience to 3rd, 4th and 5th graders at Hubbard Elementary last week as the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture’s mobile classroom, known as the “Georgia Ag Experience,” rolled into town. Classes at Hubbard got to board the 45’ long by 30’ wide trailer for hands-on learning about various aspects of agriculture in their home state.
The mobile classroom spent Thursday and Friday at Hubbard Elementary, where it was visited by 152 students the first day and 176 students the second day. Kari Creamer of the Georgia Farm Bureau’s 5th district and Lauren Goble with Georgia Farm Bureau’s agriculture science education guided students through the stations. Students took a pretest in their classrooms about their agriculture knowledge and followed up with a post-test.
Monroe County Farm Bureau’s Sandi Williams, with the assistance of FFA students from Mary Persons, including Laney Sparks, added to the students’ experience by coordinating games of agriculture careers bingo as students in classes took turns visiting the mobile classroom. A film highlighted the many careers related to agriculture that are now available for students to choose. They marked off the career options shown on their bingo cards as the watched the film.
Careers included wildlife biologist, mechanic, large animal veterinarian, rancher, agronomist, animal nutritionist, soil scientist, flock supervisor and farm manager, with a wide range of education or training needed. In the mobile classroom students could take a test that would recommend a farm occupation for them based on their personalities. Creamer said she saw many of the students getting recommendations to consider being welders, veterinarians or nutritionists.
Goble said the Georgia Ag Experience has traveled across the state since it first hit the road in January 2021. Schools apply to have it visit them while it is in their district. Goble said the Ag Experience visits libraries and community events during the summer but stays on the road visiting Georgia schools while they are in session, spending two weeks in each of the Farm Bureau’s 10 districts. Home base for the mobile classroom is in Macon.
Technology is used throughout the mobile classroom to engage students and excite them about the importance of agriculture to Georgia’s economy. Students scan Georgia grown products to add to shopping carts. They see displays of things made from trees that you might not expect and things made from cows that you might not expect, like marshmallows.
Did you know that Georgia is the #1 forestry state with 24 million acres of forest? Or that two of every three raindrops in Georgia fall on forest land, 90 percent of which is privately owned?
Another station says that Georgia leads the nation in pecan production and has been the top pecan producing state since the late 1800’s. One acre of pecans produces an average of 1,000 pounds of nuts. Georgia is #4 in the U.S. in blueberry production. The horticulture industry in Georgia generates $9.97 billion for the economy and creates 104,729 jobs. One bale of cotton can make 215 pairs of jeans.
Each group of about 23 students has 50 minutes to explore the mobile classroom. The Georgia Ag Experience is scheduled to visit T.G. Scott Elementary on Sept. 6, 7 and 8.