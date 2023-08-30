The Monroe County Farm Bureau helped bring a special educational experience to 3rd, 4th and 5th graders at Hubbard Elementary last week as the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture’s mobile classroom, known as the “Georgia Ag Experience,” rolled into town. Classes at Hubbard got to board the 45’ long by 30’ wide trailer for hands-on learning about various aspects of agriculture in their home state.

The mobile classroom spent Thursday and Friday at Hubbard Elementary, where it was visited by 152 students the first day and 176 students the second day. Kari Creamer of the Georgia Farm Bureau’s 5th district and Lauren Goble with Georgia Farm Bureau’s agriculture science education guided students through the stations. Students took a pretest in their classrooms about their agriculture knowledge and followed up with a post-test.