Bystanders and Monroe County first responders helped pull a Thomaston woman from her Honda CRV after she wrecked on Hwy. 74 on Christmas Day. Teresa Helms, 67, of Thomaston, was traveling west on Hwy. 74 near Southern Waters subdivision when she left the right shoulder, went into a ditch and crashed onto the driver’s side. Witnesses who came upon the scene, including a mailman, got on top of the car and pulled open her driver’s door to try to get her out. But the wreck had sent her into her back seat. She finally had to be pulled from the rear of the car. Witnesses said they think she suffered a broken pelvis and she was taken to Atrium hospital in Macon. (Photo/Will Davis)
