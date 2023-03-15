Forsyth Fun Facts

The city of Forsyth established in 1823 is celebrating its Bicentennial this year. Here’s a Forsyth Fun Fact for you …

Ninety years ago on March 6, 1933, in order to bring stability to banking in the United States, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, thirty-six hours after his inauguration, ordered a bank holiday, closing banks throughout the nation until Congress could pass banking legislation. This unprecedented action came following a month of disastrous runs on American banks.