Black Angus

Black Angus cow.

REECE'S PIECES

The cattle ranch I once worked on was situated on the Rosebud Sioux Reservation but owned by a white man. This meant the rancher owned everything but the land itself. It was after the Army and before my first marriage when I found my way to that ranch that stretched to the beautiful Badlands. My pay was just $40 a month along with room and board. The position came with work clothes, which included a cowboy hat, heavy coat, and boots. My mode of transportation was an American Paint horse named Navaro. I also spent a lot of time in the back of a wagon pulled by a team of Belgian draft horses, tossing hay bales to snow-bound Black Angus cattle. Hunger cares nothing about snow. 