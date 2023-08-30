The cattle ranch I once worked on was situated on the Rosebud Sioux Reservation but owned by a white man. This meant the rancher owned everything but the land itself. It was after the Army and before my first marriage when I found my way to that ranch that stretched to the beautiful Badlands. My pay was just $40 a month along with room and board. The position came with work clothes, which included a cowboy hat, heavy coat, and boots. My mode of transportation was an American Paint horse named Navaro. I also spent a lot of time in the back of a wagon pulled by a team of Belgian draft horses, tossing hay bales to snow-bound Black Angus cattle. Hunger cares nothing about snow.
The snow gets so deep in South Dakota that it sometimes reaches the eaves of houses. The average temperature in January is 13 degrees, but I’ve witnessed it drop to 30 below. One night, early in winter, a cold rain came, and on a neighboring ranch, a herd of Black Angus cattle huddled together for warmth. As the night wore on, the freezing rain turned to ice. By morning, the herd had become a frozen solid block of beef. Supposedly, they stayed in that unfortunate position until the spring thaw.
My gruff, unpleasant boss was three times larger than me but had some weird inferiority complex, always shouting orders even when I was standing right in front of him. No matter how quickly I moved, it was too slow. I called him Boss. It seemed natural. “Yes, sir, Boss!”
He considered me a greenhorn with little sense. But that mattered little to me. I was a cowboy and loved my work. It was a young man’s dream job.
Boss had zero social skills but was extremely in tune with animals and had a personal relationship with his livestock. Even though he was mean on the outside, I knew it was a coverup because I once saw him giving a big bull a loving hug around the neck.
One early cold morning, he roused me out of my bunk at 3 a.m., rushing me to pull my jeans over my goose-down long johns and put on my boots. I couldn’t get out the door fast enough. The snow had already started to melt, and the mud slowed my steps with its sticky grip sucking on my boots. Boss was yelling at me to catch up. An overdue cow was having trouble giving birth to a calf somewhere in the freezing darkness.
Boss threw a shotgun, a rope, and a calf puller attached to a chain (it is what it sounds like) into the back of the Jeep and impatiently gunned the engine as I struggled to climb into my seat. He popped the clutch before I could click my seatbelt. I nearly tumbled out as we raced across a bumpy field to a bellowing cow that only he could hear.
He was zig-zagging left and right speeding across the muddy pasture. Boss knew exactly where he was headed. He pulled up and braked beside the bulging cow, jumped out, and comforted her while she leaned moaning against the fence. He ordered me to grab the calf puller and hitch the chain to a fence post. The muck was so thick I could barely walk, but with a flashlight in one hand, I rushed and somehow got it fastened. I stretched out the chain and gave Boss the puller end. He moved fast until it came time to pull the calf. He then slowly and carefully brought a baby cow into the world. It fell to the mud with a plop.
Normally, a calf will stand within thirty minutes to two hours after birth. But this one appeared crippled. Its front legs were bent weirdly out of shape. Boss said it would never walk without help and its mother would reject it even if it could. He told me to grab the shotgun and put it out of its misery.
I brazenly replied that I wouldn’t be able to do that. I then pleaded on behalf of the calf. I would be its mother. I would teach it to walk. I would feed it. There was no way I could shoot that little calf lying alone in the mud. I begged him not to make me do it.
Surprisingly, he told me to scoop up the calf and place it in the jeep. He drove much slower on the way back to the barn. Boss was always a mean man. He may have wanted the pleasure of watching me fail.
In addition to my regular chores, I had to take care of my new calf. It wasn’t easy teaching that cow to walk, but the time soon came when it followed me everywhere I went. Early one morning during the next Spring, I saw Boss give her a little scratch between the ears. He thought no one was looking.
