PASTOR’S CORNER
Is it possible that losing members can actually be a sign of healthy church? If we are following the example Paul set, it can.
In chapter 4 of Colossians, Paul begins his final greetings and instructions for the church at Colossae. It is there that he writes about a man named Tychius.
In verses seven and eight, Paul writes, “Tychius will tell you all about my activities. He is a beloved brother and faithful minister and fellow servant in the Lord. I have sent him to you for this very purpose, that you may know how we are and that he may encourage your hearts.”
All we really know about Tychius is that he is beloved by Paul, he is a faithful minister and servant of The Lord, and Paul is sending him to Colossae. While this doesn’t tell us a lot about Tychius, it does tell us a lot about Paul.
We know that Paul stayed active in ministry while he was imprisoned for sharing the good news of Jesus. It appears Tychius was a big part of that. It would probably have been of great benefit for Tychius to stay and serve alongside Paul, but he was needed somewhere else.
Pastors and church leaders naturally want the leaders in their churches to stay and serve there. As a youth pastor, I selfishly would love for the students I currently have to graduate high school, and then spend each summer during college as a youth intern. I would love for them to graduate college and come teach my daughter in Sunday school.
But with billions of people in the world who have little to no access to the gospel of Jesus Christ, that can’t be my goal. It must be my goal to raise students that are ready to spend their summers as missionaries. I need to raise up students that, if called, will graduate college and go serve as missionaries for a few years or even for their careers.
Losing church members to other churches or to some other Sunday activity can be a sign of an unhealthy church. But there is no greater sign of a healthy church than losing members to the mission field. Like Paul, we must be willing to send them.
Gabe Thomas is the youth pastor at Maynard Baptist Church, 1195 Juliette Road, Forsyth. The Pastor’s Corner is sponsored by the Monroe County Ministerial Association. The Ministerial Association meets on 4th Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. at Christ UMC, 417 N. Frontage Road, Forsyth.
