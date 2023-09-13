CRIME SCENE TAPE

CRIME SCENE TAPE ON HOTEL DOOR

REECE’S PIECES 

Along about the time Bill Clinton was debating about the definition of the word “is,” the economy was in a slump. My partner and I were struggling to make ends meet in our web design business and were both on the verge of being homeless. It got so bad that I slept on the couch in our office some nights. When I had enough money, I’d rent a room in a nearby crack hotel to sleep in a real bed and take a decent shower. I worried about bedbugs even more than the crackheads. Hard times.