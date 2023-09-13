Along about the time Bill Clinton was debating about the definition of the word “is,” the economy was in a slump. My partner and I were struggling to make ends meet in our web design business and were both on the verge of being homeless. It got so bad that I slept on the couch in our office some nights. When I had enough money, I’d rent a room in a nearby crack hotel to sleep in a real bed and take a decent shower. I worried about bedbugs even more than the crackheads. Hard times.
One night I wound up at the Golden Palace Hotel in an area the locals called Crime Hills. If you didn’t do drugs in that neighborhood, you got noticed.
I worried about leaving my guitar, laptop, and suitcase in my pickup when I headed to the lobby to check in. It was raining hard. Shady-looking druggie types were hanging out in front of their rooms and checking me out. I nodded to one as I passed. He looked at me as if I was some low-life scum. I guess he thought I looked like a cop.
I pushed a buzzer to be let into the lobby and walked into the middle of a confrontation between the desk clerk and a young mother with three crying babies at her feet. The clerk was shouting, and the mother was begging, “My baby’s daddy is going to get his check tomorrow. He promised to give me money. I have no other place to go! Please!”
The clerk had no compassion. “I don’t care!” He held up her bill. “You are three days late already! You must leave tonight! No more promises! If you don’t leave now, I will call the police!”
She struggled with her luggage and her children. I held the door for her as she left in the rain. I have no idea where the poor woman went.
The hotel lobby stunk of old furniture, piles of mildewing drapes, and stinking bedclothes. The roof was leaking, and a maintenance man with rotting teeth was taking his time mopping up stagnant water. A 32-inch monitor had sixteen squares displaying live feed video from various locations around the hotel. A domestic squabble was happening on camera six with a woman beating on a man’s back as she pushed him out and slammed the door.
I stepped up to the counter. The clerk was all smiles. “Good evening, sir! How may I help you?” I filled out the form, signed it, and gave him $139 cash for a week in advance.
“Thank you, sir. You are in Room 369. I hope the third floor is okay with you. It’s the only one we have available where smoking is allowed.” It looked to me like it didn’t matter where you smoke in that place.
He pointed out the location of the room on a laminated map of the hotel.
I got into my pickup and drove around the back of the hotel to find room 369 just as two cops in a patrol car pulled into the lot and parked near the front entrance, watching passing traffic. A dude on the first floor was peeking from behind the drapes, keeping an eye on the police.
After dragging everything upstairs, I put my luggage in the bathtub and scrutinized the bed for bedbugs. I noticed crack pipe burns on the carpet and cigarette burns on the sink. People must like to smoke cigarettes while shaving after smoking crack.
I stepped out onto the front balcony and watched as the bus dropped off a couple of folks. I didn’t stay there long because I kept getting a whiff of some weird odor coming from nearby. Something had died. I assumed it was a rat. A big one, by the way it smelled so bad.
The next morning, after taking a shower and drying off with a towel the size of a dish towel, I went downstairs to go to work and noticed a squad of sheriff’s vehicles and the medical examiner’s van in the parking lot. Yellow tape was stretched taut between barricades. Officials were going in and out of room 269—the room just below mine.
A small crowd had gathered, and folks were chatting about all the police presence. The snaggle-toothed maintenance man was watching the action while straddling a bicycle and smoking a cigarette. I asked him, “Drug overdose or shooting?”
“Neither. He died of natural causes probably three days ago. Old guy. I had to break down the door to get in.”
I shook my head. “What a shame. I’d hate to go like that, alone in a room with nothing in the world. No one even misses you when you’re dead.”
“I know, right? All he left was this bicycle and these cigarettes I’m smoking.” He reached into his pocket and pulled out a pack of Kools. “Want one?”
Even though they were my brand, I respectfully declined his offer.
Steve Reece is a writer and columnist for the Reporter. His book, “I Know a Few Dogs In Heaven”, is a collection of his best columns and is on sale at the Reporter. Email him at stevereece@gmail.com.