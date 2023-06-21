REECE’S PIECES
You’d be hard-pressed to find an ugly baby anywhere on the planet. When we begin life, we are at our most vulnerable which is the main reason we are all born so darn cute. All folks want to do is cuddle and love us. We stay adorable for a couple of more years while our tiny bodies grow larger and larger, and our completely blank minds are slowly filled with the ways of the world until we become less and less darling.
We are born with the instinct to suckle but we also know the sound of our mother’s voice and can recognize her native language when she first speaks to us. When we outgrow nursing and start eating solid foods, we prefer the taste of foods she ate while we were in the womb. My mom must’ve eaten a ton of cornbread. If our mother had emotional problems while pregnant, we are also likely to experience anxiety or stress disorders.
The moment a human being’s umbilical cord is cut they begin to learn. There’s a handful of things we don’t need to learn such as turning our heads to breathe if we’re placed on our stomach or throwing a blanket off our face. Beyond that, we need someone to teach us an extremely long list of things we must know before we’re ready to go out into the world.
A few months after our introduction to life, we move from our mother’s breast or a bottle of formula to a highchair for our meals. We’re enticed to eat mushy food from a jar with a spoon that is soon put into our little bitty fingers and we’re told we must learn to feed ourselves. Later, we’re at a table with more utensils learning manners like not chewing with our mouths open or talking with our mouths full. Some of us obviously missed these important lessons.
The average weight of a two-year-old baby is around 30 pounds. This is equivalent to carrying around three bags of potatoes. This weight helps to entice our parents to teach us to walk as early as possible. We begin our travels in this world down on our hands and knees until we are taught to have courage and finally, we rise and hobble into the arms of our proud parents. Later we learn to run from them when we’ve done something wrong. There are those among us who are still running from something well into adulthood.
Our first words are usually mama or dada. While this utterance can fill one parent with pride and the other with intense jealousy, we usually say whatever is easiest for us at the time. Other than that, there is no preference over which parent we address. Our vocabulary then increases by listening and mimicking, and we learn words we are taught never to use. Another lesson that goes largely ignored.
I’m not sure how a creature that is as beautiful as a little baby can be so incredibly nasty but there’s nothing that can top the mess a “little bundle of joy” can make. Cleanliness is not an instinct. It’s something that must be taught. One of the major milestones a toddler’s parent looks most forward to is the day when their child can use the bathroom on his own.
As incredible as it may seem, some parents are avoiding this important step in their children’s development. There have been reports coming out of Buffalo, N.Y. that teachers are fed up with 11-year-old students wearing diapers to school. They say that if kids can use a smartphone, they should be able to know how to use the john. It’s a worrying trend that has caused faculty to lose their patience with stinky diapers. The Buffalo Teachers Federation reported 43 documented cases of students who weren’t potty trained. In Switzerland, students as old as 15 still wear diapers to school. As you might guess, these kids take a lot of bullying when they start stinking up the class. Of course, some of these children suffer from medical conditions and are forced to wear diapers, but most just lack simple, necessary home training.
Many of these kids just become accustomed to wearing diapers and have no interest or encouragement to transition out of messing their britches. The average age to potty train a child is between 18-24 months, but lazy parents who fail to train their children feel it’s a convenient relief, believing that one day their offspring will learn on their own.
Another alarming trend (to me anyway) is that some grown adults are turning to wearing diapers to music concerts, so they don’t have to miss a single song. Taylor Swift fans who attended one of her recent concerts have taken to TikTok with videos justifying their underwear choice saying that after the stress and cost of buying tickets, they don’t want to waste a single second waiting in line for some smelly restroom, preferring instead to stink up the concert hall. Lordy, Lordy. OMG.
Steve Reece is a writer and columnist for the Reporter. His book, “I know a few dogs in heaven”, is a collection of his best columns and is on sale at the Reporter. Email him at stevereece@gmail.com.