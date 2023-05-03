Five members of the Main Street board of directors attended the April 19 meeting, as well as the mayor, a council member, a commissioner and the Forsyth fire chief. The discussion turned to the need for communication with all businesses and ways to help small businesses grow. There were suggestions of more events targeting younger adults, of a line of Forsyth merchandise to develop a brand and identity and joint events with the county.

Brandi Starr, owner of Branded Starr Western Boutique on the square, said that she often hears from customers that they make a point to stop in Forsyth when they are traveling on I-75 because it is a town where they can walk around and feel safe. They tell her they plan a stop in Forsyth into their trip. She said the strong law enforcement presence because of the Georgia Public Safety Training Center and Dept. of Corrections headquarters helps create the feeling of safety.