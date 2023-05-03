Five members of the Main Street board of directors attended the April 19 meeting, as well as the mayor, a council member, a commissioner and the Forsyth fire chief. The discussion turned to the need for communication with all businesses and ways to help small businesses grow. There were suggestions of more events targeting younger adults, of a line of Forsyth merchandise to develop a brand and identity and joint events with the county.
Brandi Starr, owner of Branded Starr Western Boutique on the square, said that she often hears from customers that they make a point to stop in Forsyth when they are traveling on I-75 because it is a town where they can walk around and feel safe. They tell her they plan a stop in Forsyth into their trip. She said the strong law enforcement presence because of the Georgia Public Safety Training Center and Dept. of Corrections headquarters helps create the feeling of safety.
“There’s a lot of downtowns where people don’t want to walk around,” said Starr.
There were comments that Forsyth doesn’t need any more gas stations or liquor stores. But, like the preceding night, those present said the greatest challenge is parking, followed by more attractive landscaping and other improvements to enhance the walkability of Forsyth’s downtown. Two people who are associated with downtown businesses that have come to Forsyth recently commented that “Forsyth parking is a dream” compared with some other cities.
However, all agreed that Forsyth will continue to grow and that more parking will be needed. Cody Ellis, Forsyth economic development director, said that Forsyth’s zoning ordinances require specific numbers of parking spaces per square footage for businesses in the city, but the central downtown district is a different story since the buildings are conjoined and parking spaces are finite.
Mayor Eric Wilson said the city engineer is looking at how to improve traffic flow and how to improve the sidewalks, particularly in the area of Jonah’s on Johnston.