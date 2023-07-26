abb fry

Abb Bernard Fry, 86, of Macon passed away Monday, July 24, 2023. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Hart’s Chapel at the Cupola. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private at the Christian Gathering Place Church Cemetery in Monroe County.

Son of the late Taylor Fry and Lisa Crockett Fry, Abb was born on April 2, 1937, in Wayne, West Virginia.  He was a graduate of Wayne High School, where he met the love of his life, Carol, and they married in 1958.  After starting a family, they moved to Ohio in 1962 so that Abb could expand his construction business.  He was a self-employed building contractor, who dedicated 70 years of his life to the construction industry.  In 1978, Abb and his family made Forsyth their home. Here, Abb continued to grow his business, always guided by his faith and commitment to his community.  He was ordained by God to preach the Gospel and in 1991 he helped establish The Christian Gathering Place Church in Monroe County. They moved to Macon in 2020.