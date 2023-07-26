Abb Bernard Fry, 86, of Macon passed away Monday, July 24, 2023. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Hart’s Chapel at the Cupola. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private at the Christian Gathering Place Church Cemetery in Monroe County.
Son of the late Taylor Fry and Lisa Crockett Fry, Abb was born on April 2, 1937, in Wayne, West Virginia. He was a graduate of Wayne High School, where he met the love of his life, Carol, and they married in 1958. After starting a family, they moved to Ohio in 1962 so that Abb could expand his construction business. He was a self-employed building contractor, who dedicated 70 years of his life to the construction industry. In 1978, Abb and his family made Forsyth their home. Here, Abb continued to grow his business, always guided by his faith and commitment to his community. He was ordained by God to preach the Gospel and in 1991 he helped establish The Christian Gathering Place Church in Monroe County. They moved to Macon in 2020.
Abb was a man of faith and adventure. He combined his love for travel with his passion for ministry. He and Carol journeyed to the Holy Land, Wales, Mexico, and Russia, where he shared his love for the Lord with those he met. Besides working and ministry, he found great joy being with his family, the outdoors, and working in his garden.
Abb will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 65 years, Carol Gilliam Fry of Macon; daughter, Lisa Gugino (John) of Jackson; sons, Bernie Fry (Susan) and Scott Fry (Maricha), both of Macon; grandchildren: Ben Henderson (Whitney) of McDonough, Abby McDonald (Scottie) of Woodstock, Christy Rogers (Brad) of Forsyth, Elizabeth Hickman (Justin) of Forsyth, Mary Francis Carroll (Brent) of Madison, Harrison Fry of Marietta, and Hayes Fry of Macon; nine great-grandchildren; and sister, Ernestine Adkins of Huntington, West Virginia.
In addition to his parents, Abb was preceded in death by his brothers, Dennis, Howard, James, Herman, Jennings, and Arnold Fry. The family would like to give thanks the staff of Zebulon Park Health and Rehab Center and Affinis Hospice of Gray.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christian Gathering Place Church, 6038 GA-42, Forsyth, GA 31029.
Hart’s at the Cupola, Hart’s Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.