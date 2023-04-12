Accomodate’s Care Homes and the Forsyth Monroe County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting at Accomodate’s new personal care home, Thelma’s Place, at 24 Clearview Ave. in Forsyth. The newly remodeled home is ready to accept up to six residents, providing them with 24/7 personal care services.

The owner, Shandrea Wilder, is excited about the opening because it represents a major step in the goals she has for offering needed medical services and building a multi-layered business to do so. Accommodate Medical Staffing has been providing medical staffing for hospitals, including Atrium Navicent, assisted living facilities, nursing homes, etc. for six years. Wilder is a registered nurse and a respiratory therapist and has been working bedside in emergency rooms and intensive care units for 12 years. She saw the need to bring personal care from the hospital to the home to prevent patients from being back in the hospital.