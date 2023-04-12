Accomodate’s Care Homes and the Forsyth Monroe County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting at Accomodate’s new personal care home, Thelma’s Place, at 24 Clearview Ave. in Forsyth. The newly remodeled home is ready to accept up to six residents, providing them with 24/7 personal care services.
The owner, Shandrea Wilder, is excited about the opening because it represents a major step in the goals she has for offering needed medical services and building a multi-layered business to do so. Accommodate Medical Staffing has been providing medical staffing for hospitals, including Atrium Navicent, assisted living facilities, nursing homes, etc. for six years. Wilder is a registered nurse and a respiratory therapist and has been working bedside in emergency rooms and intensive care units for 12 years. She saw the need to bring personal care from the hospital to the home to prevent patients from being back in the hospital.
It was a natural progression for Wilder to move from providing staff for others to opening her own personal care home. But to turn that dream into reality has taken a lot of perseverance and a lot of support from family and friends, especially her husband, Benjamin Wilder. She said it took a lot of faith and patience to find the right location and the right way to acquire the property, a process of about a year and a half.
Wilder, who lives in Macon, said she didn’t know anything about Forsyth, but knew the house at 24 Clearview Ave. was the right house to become Thelma’s Place (dedicated to Wilder’s grandmother) when she saw it posted.
The individual rooms are now bright and cheerful, decorated to make residents feel comfortable and at home. The neighborhood is one of families, with new construction on several lots nearby.
Wilder said that Thelma’s place is designed for residents who need assistance but are high functioning, such that they would be able to evacuate the home in three minutes in case of an emergency. The residents will have a patient care assistant or a certified nursing assistant available at all times and a licensed practical nurse visiting periodically. As an RN, Wilder will oversee the personnel.
Residents will dine together, with three hot meals and two snacks daily. Laundry services, oversight of medication, educational activities, outings and home security will be provided. Wilder said she is excited to learn more about Forsyth so that she will have more ideas for outings to offer residents. She said she also wants to give back to the community.
She has plans to add swings and other outdoor furniture so that residents can enjoy the yard and neighborhood, including children playing outside nearby. The item that remains on the Vision Board she started two years ago is to begin Accomodate’s own program to train medical staff.
For those who have a need for a personal care home and for those who are interested in applying for a position of employment at the home, call Wilder at 404-984-6212 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday or stop by her office at 743 Walnut Street, Suite 101 in Macon.