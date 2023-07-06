A survey in 2020 found that over 60 percent of all accountants and auditors are women. Unsurprisingly, only 33 percent are in management positions. As the owner and managing partner of Hopkins and Associates at 68 N. Jackson Street, Ellen Wood, CPA is leading a team of mostly women in a type of business that has been traditionally headed by a man.
Ellen took over the business after the death of longtime owner and well-loved Monroe Countian, Albert “Al” Perry Hopkins Jr. who passed away in 2017. There were five employees at Hopkins and Associates at the time and she said she wanted to keep everyone employed so instead of letting the business shut down, she bought it. She worked at the firm with Al Hopkins and Bob Buckley for many years before taking over.
She was born and grew up in Norwalk, Conn. in a family of five siblings. Her mother, Viviane Bertolami Kirkwood, was a concert violinist who played for the Boston Pops, and her father, Murray Delmar Kirkwood, was a major in the U. S. Army Special Forces.
They met when he attended one of her concerts. It was love at first sight.
Ellen earned her BFA in violin performance from the State University of NY (SUNY) at Purchase, N.Y. She earned her MBA from Loyola College, then worked at Price Waterhouse, both in Baltimore, Maryland, before migrating south with her husband, Chuck Wood, who is an engineer.
She earned her CPA license while working with McNair, McLemore, and Middlebrooks in Macon. She then left that company to raise her children and start her own company. She homeschooled her children until they attended high school.
She has been married for 35 years to Chuck and they share three children, Tyler, Courtney, and Conner, and six grandchildren. The family home is located on 200 acres in Lizella across from the Girl Scout camp and Ellen listens to audiobooks and podcasts during her daily 30-minute commute to Forsyth.
She still plays her violin, and you can find her on Sundays at the Stone Edge Church on Zebulon Road in Macon sending up beautiful melodies to the Lord.
To the young folks of Monroe County Ellen says, “Do something you enjoy doing and remember it's about the journey and enjoy the people along the way.”
