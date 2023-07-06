Ellen

Ellen Wood

survey in 2020 found that over 60 percent of all accountants and auditors are women. Unsurprisingly, only 33 percent are in management positions.  As the owner and managing partner of Hopkins and Associates at 68 N. Jackson Street, Ellen Wood, CPA is leading a team of mostly women in a type of business that has been traditionally headed by a man.

Ellen took over the business after the death of longtime owner and well-loved Monroe Countian, Albert “Al” Perry Hopkins Jr. who passed away in 2017. There were five employees at Hopkins and Associates at the time and she said she wanted to keep everyone employed so instead of letting the business shut down, she bought it. She worked at the firm with Al Hopkins and Bob Buckley for many years before taking over.