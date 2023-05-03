Larry Padgett

Larry Padgett, left, is denied bond as he faces Judge Tommy Wilson with his attorney Dustin Buttigieg and wife Stacie Padgett. (Photo/Will Davis)

Murder suspect claims it was self-defense against knife-wielding prostitute

Judge Tommy Wilson set bond at $34 million on Tuesday for accused murderer Larry Padgett, the Indiana truck driver arrested for the cold case murder of 23-year-old Mary Willfong 34 years ago.