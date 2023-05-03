Murder suspect claims it was self-defense against knife-wielding prostitute
Judge Tommy Wilson set bond at $34 million on Tuesday for accused murderer Larry Padgett, the Indiana truck driver arrested for the cold case murder of 23-year-old Mary Willfong 34 years ago.
Padgett, accompanied by his wife, made his first appearance in person in Monroe County court on Tuesday since he was arrested in Indiana and brought to Forsyth on murder charges on March 1.
Monroe County sheriffs Inv. Marc Mansfield credits DNA and genealogy technology and the FBI with helping him solve the cold case murder. A semen sample taken from 1989 was matched with DNA genealogy banks to identify Padgett as the killer.
In asking for bond, Padgett attorney Dustin Buttigieg told Judge Wilson that Padgett killed Willfong it was in self defense. Buttigieg said that Padgett, who turns 60 on Wednesday, May 3, has no criminal record besides the murder charge. Buttigieg said he needs to be driving his truck on the road to make money for his legal battle, and said he was willing to wear an ankle monitor.
But assistant district attorney Dorothy Hull said Padgett has no ties to Georgia and at his age would have no incentive to return to face the murder charge.
Wilson agreed with Hull, noting that Padgett didn’t come forward to confess his crime, but that investigators solved it.
“You’ve waited 34 years,” said Wilson, “you can’t wait a little longer.”
Wilson set bond at $34 million, thought to be a new county record. District attorney Jonathan Adams said he thinks it’s appropriate because it’s $1 million for every year that Padgett was “on the lamb”.
Buttigieg told the Reporter that this is his client’s story of the 1989 murder: Willfong charged him $50 for sex at a truck stop. Afterwards, she asked for a ride to a different truck stop and he drove her. As he was walking into the truck stop, he realized he’d left his wallet with Willfong. When he re-entered the semi, Willfong had the wallet and a struggle over it ensued. Padgett said the girl pulled out a knife from her purse (silver handled, like a kitchen knife) and stabbed his left hand and said he still has the scar. He admitted to fighting with her and strangling her at that point. He panicked and dumped her body in Monroe County en route to Florida.
Buttigieg said that Padgett never told a soul about it.
Mansfield used the miracle of DNA technology to deliver what he hopes will be justice for Willfong.
“It’s absolutely my proudest moment in law enforcement,” said Mansfield. “We did this for Mary. She didn’t deserve to be killed and drug in woods and left like trash.”
Deer hunters found Mary’s body on Nov. 21, 1989. The killer had cut the top rows off a chicken wire fence, pulled her body over it, and dragged it 45 more feet before leaving it uncovered. The case was never solved.
But shortly after taking office in 2019, sheriff Brad Freeman hired Mansfield, a retired GBI agent, to see if emerging DNA technology could help them solve a couple of cold cases, including Mary’s. In a front-page story in the April 10, 2019 Reporter, Mansfield said Mary’s death was the most likely to be solved because investigators had DNA from semen found on her body. Mary lived a rough life, frequenting military bases and traveling around the country by hitching rides from truckers. She had three children by three different men and had most recently worked at the Waffle House in Gainesville, Ga. She had last been seen on Nov. 19, 1989, two days before at a truck stop near the farmers market off I-75 in Atlanta. Then Inv. Mercer Bush interviewed two truckers who had dropped Willfong off at the truck stop. One of them showed deception on a lie detector test but he was not thought to be a suspect and has since died. When Mansfield reopened the case in 2019, Mary’s then 84-year-old mother Cory Willfong told him she had a dream that her daughter was getting into a tractor-trailer with a truck driver who killed her.
The challenge was that if the killer was never arrested for anything else, and never submitted his DNA to genealogy services, DNA alone couldn’t ID the killer.
So Mansfield reached out to DNA International in Miami, which builds family trees from DNA samples. Mansfield found the semen sample in its original jar in the MCSO evidence locker and drove it to Miami on Sept. 12, 2019.
DNA International used the sample to identify a second cousin and a fifth cousin to the killer. It was a start.
Next, Mansfield turned to the FBI, where special agent Tim Burke opened a case on the murder on Jan. 7, 2021. Building on the killer’s family tree created by DNA International, the FBI worked to hone in on a match. And on June 30, 2022, Burke told Mansfield that the DNA had matched with three brothers in Indiana. Two of them were truck drivers.
Now Mansfield had to decide which one of the Padgett truck drivers was the likely suspect. Mansfield said he chose Larry Padgett because he figured the killer would be someone with no criminal record, and someone who was driving trucks as far back as 1989.
“Mr. Larry had been under the radar,” said Mansfield, “he had a lot to hide.”
But they didn’t want to spook the suspect. So the FBI obtained a surreptitious warrant to secretly take the hand-held CB radio from his tractor-trailer to get DNA from his saliva. The radio microphone was sent to the GBI crime lab.
And at 3:55 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, Mansfield was sitting at his desk at the sheriff’s office in Forsyth when he got an email from the GBI that gave him a chill and made the hair stand up on the back of his neck. It was him.
Mansfield said he spoke to Padgett’s wives and children, and they were all shocked. Padgett had lived in Washington, Ind. his whole life, and had a modest home on 19 acres.
The Mary Willfong case is the first ever in Monroe County solved using DNA genealogy technology and is one of the first such cases in Georgia.