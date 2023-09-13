The wins keep coming. The Gryphons continue to light up the scoreboard with a 54-0 victory in their region opener against the Jordan Red Jackets 54-0 to set up a city showdown against Northeast Macon on Friday.
While the offense provides the flash, the defense does a lot of heavy lifting. Against the Red Jackets, a Chase Gazafy, David Ruddell, Josh Williams, Henry Lewis, and Will Crowder-led defense held their opponent to 72 yards.
With the defense clamped down, the offense scored 40 in the first half, and the Gryphons cruised to their fourth win in a row and 12th win in Head Coach Keith Hatcher's first 15 games.
Coach Hatcher has quite a toolbox of offensive players. It starts with quarterback Kaleb Scarbary. The senior threw for 257 yards on a 13-for-15 night with six touchdowns.
His primary target was Bryce Whitley, with eight catches for 176 yards and five touchdowns. Freshman Jaylon Davis caught the other.
But this is not just a passing team; the running game is in solid hands with Aaron Davis behind Scarbary in the backfield. Although he only got eight carries, he made all of them count for 101 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Thoughts of the intercity matchup against the 5th-ranked Northeast Raiders crept into Gryphon fans before the game ended.
Although Northeast ( 2-1) has a blemish on the record from an opening night loss to Mary Persons, the Raiders have had impressive back-to-back wins against ranked opponents. They took down top-ranked Fitzgerald 27-20 and followed that with a 25-18 win over 9th-ranked Carver.
The Raider defense will be the sternest test for ACE to date. The Game will be at Thompson Stadium Friday at 7:30 pm.