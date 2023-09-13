The wins keep coming. The Gryphons continue to light up the scoreboard with a 54-0 victory in their region opener against the Jordan Red Jackets 54-0 to set up a city showdown against Northeast Macon on Friday. 

While the offense provides the flash, the defense does a lot of heavy lifting. Against the Red Jackets, a Chase Gazafy, David Ruddell, Josh Williams, Henry Lewis, and Will Crowder-led defense held their opponent to 72 yards. 