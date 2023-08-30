The train is on the tracks. The Academy for Classical Education (Ace) Gryphons took down Georgia Military College (GMC) 48-0 to improve to 2-0 on the year. The Gryphons outscored their opponents 101-0 so far this year.
The team, under the guidance of Head Coach Keith Hatcher, is learning a lot about themselves and how to win in a very short fashion. After winning 13 games in their first four seasons, ACE has won 10 games in just over a season.
While the defense held the GMC offense to 81 total yards, the Gryphons offense spread the wealth. Aaron Davis rushed for 110 yards on 12 carries and found the end zone twice.
Quarterback Kaleb Scarbary ran for a score and threw for two others. Even youngsters found paydirt. Sophomore Bryson Vincent scored on a 61-yard run, and freshman Josiah Harris on a 14-yarder.
Bryce Whitley was the leading receiver with 86 yards on four catches.
The question now is who will be the first to challenge ACE. They finish their non-region schedule this Friday with an away game at Patula Academy in Edison, Georgia, and then open region play on September 8 at home against Jordan