Henry Lewis

Henry Lewis returns a fumble 40 yards for a TD in the win over GMC. (Photo/Mark Powell)

 Mark S Powell

The train is on the tracks. The Academy for Classical Education (Ace) Gryphons took down Georgia Military College (GMC) 48-0 to improve to 2-0 on the year. The Gryphons outscored their opponents 101-0 so far this year. 

The team, under the guidance of Head Coach Keith Hatcher, is learning a lot about themselves and how to win in a very short fashion. After winning 13 games in their first four seasons, ACE has won 10 games in just over a season. 