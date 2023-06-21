After recent allegations of financial difficulties and racial disparities in discipline, Academy for Classical Education Principal Laura Perkins and Board Chairman Witt Gaither discuss the true state of ACE’s finances and shared discipline data.
Mainstream Macon media reported that ACE defaulted on bonds. In a letter explaining the situation, Board Chairman Witt Gaither, who also works as a financial advisor stated, “First and foremost, we have never missed a bond payment. ACE’s finances are not in flux, and our future is well charted.”
Gaither explained that three notices of technical default were received. A technical default does not relate to a missed payment, but instead relates to a failure to adhere to a clause in the bond covenant.
At the end of the 2018 academic year, ACE failed to have the required Days Cash on Hand and Debt Coverage Service Ratio. 45 days cash on hand was required, but ACE had 30. A debt coverage ratio of 1 was required, but ACE had .99.
In 2019, ACE had 26 days cash on hand and a debt coverage ratio of .89.
Also, in 2019 ACE was considered in technical default when they left Bibb County Schools to become a state charter school. When the bond documents were written, it was not forseen that the authorizer would change, so the bond covenant had to be re-written to change language.
The technical default on the bonds was necessitated by a sinkhole needing immediate repair to ensure the safety of students and staff. The cost of this repair project ended up being thousands of dollars more than the Board anticipated. This led to fewer days cash on hand as well as a lower debt coverage ratio.
Gaither and Principal Laura Perkins clarified that the journalists responsible for recent reporting of financial difficulties had the information explaining the technical default, but chose to disregard it as it did not fit their narrative.
ACE’s Governing Board predicted finances would improve, and they were correct. At the June 12, 2023 Board meeting, ACE financials through April 2023 were shared. ACE currently has 213 days cash on hand, and a debt coverage ratio of 2.07.
The required days cash on hand has more than quadrupled, and the debt coverage ratio has more than doubled. “It doesn’t feel uncertain, does it?” remarked Gaither as he discussed these totals. “We have complied with everything we need to comply with.”
The 2023-2024 Budget was approved and lists $25, 591, 266.30 of revenues, and the same amount for proposed expenditures. $2, 847, 384 was included as debt service, and accounts for 11.13% of total expenditures.
Each June, the Board reviews and adopts financial policies. Expenses over $20,000 must be voted on by the board.
Improvements to the cafeteria and sports complex are currently underway. The cafeteria renovation will include a covered patio with ceiling. The updated sports complex will include stadium seating, an improved concession area, and a sound system. The Governing Board supervises each aspect of construction, and anticipates the stadium will be done in time for softball season.
Principal Laura Perkins confirmed that the technical default on the bonds resulted in an audit of the school led by Curt Fuller of Building Hope. The audit not only examined ACE’s finances but also explored issues relating to diversity.
The audit recommended that the bondholders consider a waiver of the financial covenants, and pointed out that financial obligations could have been met if not for the unforseen sinkhole.
It was also noted in the audit that increasing class sizes could improve finances, but ACE feels the limit of 20 students per class in elementary school allows teachers to teach and students to learn.
Concerns were raised about the diversity of the school. Bibb County is 70% black, while ACE is 16% black. However, Fuller recommended looking at the area in a 5 mile radius of ACE. Data indicated the surrounding area is 74% white and 20% black, which is closer to the racial makeup of ACE than the rest of Bibb County.
Since ACE is now a state charter school, students from counties other than Bibb are also eligible to attend.
In the written response to the audit, ACE explained that they have attempted to attract diverse faculty by corresponding with Historically Black College and Universities (HBCUs) but have not received a response.
To attract diverse students, ACE sends information by mail to each Head Start program in Central Georgia, as well as areas where students attend predominantly black schools. Students are admitted to ACE through a blind lottery system conducted by a third party. This lottery is weighted to give preference to educationally disadvantaged students.
In the written response to the audit, ACE described past attempts to add transportation and increase diversity. They approached the local board of education when they were under that authority, and later attempted to get funding through eSplost. These efforts were not successful.
The audit recommended the addition of cultural competency training. ACE responded that there is no room to add this into the academically rigorous curriculum, but that students’ unique cultural backgrounds are celebrated.
In addition to detailing alleged financial difficulties, recent media coverage also indicated that parents of minority children feel their students are being unfairly targeted for discipline at ACE.
Discipline statistics for K-12 throughout the state of Georgia are available on the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement website. Statewide, black students are 36% of the population and white students are 36.2 percent. Black students are disciplined at a rate of 53.3% and white students are disciplined at a rate of 26.8%.
In Georgia, male students make up 51.1% of the student body and female students make up 48.9%. Male students are disciplined at a rate of 64.9% and female students are disciplined at a rate of 35.1%.
Similarly, at ACE, male students make up 48.6% of the student body and are disciplined at a rate of 71.9%, while females make up 51.4% and are disciplined at a rate of 28.1%.
Considering this data as well as state data on gender and discipline, Principal Perkins raises the question: “Are we disproportionately targeting male students?”
Principal Perkins says GOSA discipline data broken down by race for ACE is misleading, as it reports expulsion for black students at a rate of 100%. Only one student has been expelled from ACE, and that student was a black female. The incident occurred in 2020.
The GOSA student discipline dashboard also indicated that black students are disciplined at a rate of 29% while white students are disciplined at a rate of 47%. However, fewer disciplinary incidents occur at ACE than in Bibb County Schools.
ACE has had the lowest rate of suspensions in Bibb County for the past two years, with 4.2% and 2.6% respectively. Howard High School had rates of 15.3% and 12.1%. Westside High School had rates of 19.5% and 21.7%.
As a plaque outside the door says, and the principal and board repeated, ACE strives to be a place where “Teachers can teach and students will learn.” All decisions, financial or disciplinary, are made with this in mind.
Principal Perkins says, “We did not open a school to solve the social problems of the world. We opened a school to educate students whose parents want them to receive a classical education. Our Code of Conduct is very clear and we follow it regardless of the ethnicity of the student. We do not discipline race: we discipline behavior.”
Perkins concludes, “We work extremely hard at ACE to hold ourselves to a higher standard and to hold our students to a higher standard so that they will be prepared for the world they will someday face.”