After recent allegations of financial difficulties and racial disparities in discipline, Academy for Classical Education Principal Laura Perkins and Board Chairman Witt Gaither discuss the true state of ACE’s finances and shared discipline data.

Mainstream Macon media reported that ACE defaulted on bonds.  In a letter explaining the situation, Board Chairman Witt Gaither, who also works as a financial advisor stated, “First and foremost, we have never missed a bond payment. ACE’s finances are not in flux, and our future is well charted.”